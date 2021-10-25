It was reported Oct. 20 that a driver’s side mirror was damaged at the 200 block of North Elm Avenue.
Read the entire Hastings Tribune online as early as 5:00 a.m. Monday-Saturday. The Tribune e-Edition is free with your subscription to the newspaper. Call 402-462-2131 for details. -Adv.
Honor a Veteran in the Tribune’s “Salute to Veterans” page to run Nov. 11. Deadline is Nov. 8. (402) 303-1414 for more information. -Adv.
No Cost: Walk-in COVID-19 Vaccine (Pfizer) Clinic Wednesdays through October, 5-7 pm, West end of Allen’s Grocery Store building, 1115 W. 2nd Street, Hastings. Eligible: Ages 12 and up. Minors must be accompanied by parent/guardian. Questions: 402-462-6211. -Adv.
Authorities Oct. 20 cited two 16-year-old Hastings residents for shoplifting at the 600 block of North Burlington Avenue. The value of items taken was $25.
16th Street overpass meeting. C3 Hotel. Oct. 26, 7 p.m. All welcome. -Adv.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.