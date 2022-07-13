It was reported July 8 that a container of change was taken at the 1000 block of South Lincoln Avenue.
It was reported July 9 that items valued at $4.83 were shoplifted at the 600 block of North Burlington Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Cody L. Coutts of 726 E. Fourth St. and Alma R. Infante Varela of 1611 W. Third St. collided July 6 at Third Street near Baltimore Avenue.
