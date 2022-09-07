It was reported Aug. 29 that a vehicle panel and two tires were damaged at the 600 block of West First Street.
It was reported Aug. 29 that a shirt was taken at the 1100 block of West 14th Street.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Jean A. Sheets of 300 North Shore Drive Aug. 29 struck a parked vehicle owned by Charter Communications LLC, 2303 W. Second St., at North Shore Drive near Osborne Drive West.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Gary D. Ernst of Ayr and Anay Rodriguez of 217 E. Second St. collided Aug. 30 at Burlington Avenue and Second Street.
Thomas Harling, a student at Central Community College-Hastings, placed eighth in cabinetmaking in the college/technical division at the SkillsUSA Natonal Leadership and Skills Conference June 20-24 in Atlanta.
