It was reported June 7 that flowers were taken from a grave at Parkview Cemetery in the 1200 block of North Elm Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Maguire A. Gangwish of 5725 W. Oak Ridge Road June 7 struck a fence owned by Duane P. Coulter of 634 North Shore Drive at North Shore Drive near Lakeview Cove.
It was reported June 7 that a vehicle was taken at the 200 block of West Second Street.
It was reported June 7 that money was taken at the 12000 block of South Showboat Boulevard.
It was reported June 7 that a vehicle window was damaged at the 3700 block of Yost Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Dustin Martin of 101 S. Hastings Ave. and Susan A. Uridil of 511 Lakeside Drive collided June 7 at North Shore Drive and Burlington Avenue.
