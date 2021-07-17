The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Zane Emerson Woodman and Taylor Ann McDuffee, both of Lincoln; Brock Ellwood Illiff and Jenna Marie Steiner, and Justin Spencer Padgett and Joanna Marie Bawdy, all of Hastings.
Part-time cook needed Regency Retirement Residence. M-F 9:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. No nights, weekends or holidays. Apply at 1235 N. Laird. (402) 461-4098 for more details. - Adv.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Tristen S. Owens of 322 W. Fourth St. struck a post on a pavilion at the 2200 block of West Fifth Street.
A vehicle reportedly driven Alondra Brooks of Lincoln July 11 went off the road, struck railroad tracks and damaged a tire on the vehicle at Laird Avenue near South Street.
Buy historical photos taken by the Hastings Tribune online at hastingstribune.com or call 402-462-2131 and we’ll search for your photo. -Adv.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Madeline Pulver of Kenesaw and Luke Opiela of Central City collided July 6 at Burlington Avenue near 16th Street.
It was reported July 12 that a tire was damaged at the 700 block of North St. Joseph Avenue.
The Hastings Tribune designs and prints postcards. Large and small orders welcome. Call or email (402) 303-1401 ablunt@hastingstribune.com. - Adv.
It was reported July 12 that clothing was taken at the 1200 block of Loch View Drive.
It was reported July 12 that golf equipment was taken from a vehicle at the 2200 block of Osborne Drive East.
Read the entire Hastings Tribune online as early as 5:00 a.m. Monday-Saturday. The Tribune e-Edition is free with your subscription to the newspaper. Call 402-462-2131 for details. -Adv.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.