It was reported June 19 that siding and shingles were damaged at the 700 block of South St. Joseph Avenue.
Authorities June 19 cited a 19-year-old Hastings resident for shoplifting at 3800 block of Osborne Drive West. The value of items taken was $400.
It was reported June 19 that a vehicle was taken at the 200 block of Eastside Boulevard.
A hit-and-run driver June 19 reportedly struck a parked vehicle owned by Jordon M. Hinrichs of 147 E. Fifth St. in a parking lot at the 1900 block of West Second Street.
A vehicle reportedly owned by Kenia J. Munoz of Grand Island with an unknown driver June 19 collided with a vehicle driven by Jose Carrillo-Guerrero of 820 S. Pine Ave. No. 24 at Burlington Avenue near Ninth Street.
