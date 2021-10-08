The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Alex Richard Haile and Kendra Ann Holcomb, both of Doniphan; and Shawn Richard Lacy and Alena Yevgeniyvna Kalinina, both of Hastings.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Kathryn E. Davis of Harvard Oct. 4 struck a parked vehicle owned by Mitchell T. James of 2313 W. Third St. at Third Street near Laird Avenue.
It was reported Oct. 4 that two tires were damaged at the 1000 block of East South Street.
It was reported Oct. 4 that medication was taken at the 100 block of East Park Street.
It was reported Oct. 4 that a hood was damaged by a pellet gun at the 700 block of North Saunders Avenue.
