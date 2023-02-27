It was reported Feb. 15 that items valued at $7.09 were shoplifted at the 200 block of East Second Street.
Hastings Citizens With a Voice will meet tonight at 7 p.m. at Adams County Fairgrounds North Conference Room. -Adv.
It was reported Feb. 15 that items valued at $7.09 were shoplifted at the 200 block of East Second Street.
Hastings Citizens With a Voice will meet tonight at 7 p.m. at Adams County Fairgrounds North Conference Room. -Adv.
It was reported Feb. 15 that a cellphone and vehicle were damaged at the 700 block of South Baltimore Avenue.
Authorities Feb. 15 cited a 16-year-old Hastings resident for shoplifting at the 2500 block of West Second Street. The value of items taken was $15.30.
Tracy Lawrence | Clay Walker Concert March 11th at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island. -Adv.
It was reported Feb. 19 that a vehicle window was damaged at the 900 block of West Hill Street.
Getting married is big news. Tell your story and give all your friends & relatives the scoop about your special day in a newspaper wedding program printed by the Hastings Tribune. Call 402-462-2131 for details. -Adv.
It was reported Feb. 20 that items valued at $10.09 were shoplifted at the 200 block of East Second Street.
It was reported Feb. 20 that items valued at $16.95 were shoplifted at the 2500 block of Osborne Drive West.
Read the entire Hastings Tribune online as early as 5 a.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 11 a.m. each Monday. The Tribune e-Edition is free with your subscription to the newspaper. Call 402-462-2131 for details. -Adv.
Crime and courts reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.