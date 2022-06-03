The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Devin Patrick Ushio and Brittani Lee Wiseman, Alex Michael Fahey and Shandra Leigh Farmer, Dominick Wilson Ackerman and Brittney Elizabeth Lindner, and Tyler Lee Konen and Peyton Rene Schmidt, all of Hastings; and Lemartt Machiox Holman of Lees Summit, Missouri, and Katie Sue Johnson of Hastings.
Adams County Judge Timothy Hoeft May 27 sentenced Dustin Wolfe, 20, of Juniata to seven days in jail, $900 in fines and a six-month driver’s license revocation for refusing a blood alcohol test, possessing marijuana and possessing drug paraphernalia on Jan. 25. Wolfe pleaded no contest on Feb. 17. Refusing a blood alcohol test is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine. Possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) is a Class 3 misdemeanor punishable by up to three months in jail and a $500 fine. Possession of drug paraphernalia is an infraction punishable by up to a $100 fine.
It was reported May 27 that a vehicle was taken at the 1400 block of East South Street.
It was reported May 27 that money and medication was taken at the 900 block of South Franklin Avenue.
Authorities May 28 cited a 51-year-old Hastings resident for shoplifting at the 3800 block of Osborne Drive West. The value of items taken was $178.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Adam P. Pavelka of 931 Sycamore Ave. and Thomas H. Bohman of Minot, S.D., collided May 28 at South Street near First Avenue.
