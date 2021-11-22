A vehicle reportedly driven by Jason R. Baker of 811 N. Lincoln Ave. Nov. 13 struck a parked vehicle owned by Laurie A. Evans of Moab, Utah, at Lincoln Avenue near Ninth Street.
A hit-and-run driver Nov. 14 reportedly struck a street light pole at Park Lane Drive and Maplewood Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Tory A. Wilbur of 209 W. Ninth St. at Joe E. Bonifas of Roseland collided Nov. 14 at Third Street near St. Joseph Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Angel Atz of 1 Cranbrook Lane Nov. 15 struck a tree owned by Timothy G. Kalvelage of 818 E. Seventh St. and went into a yard owned by Joy J. White of 814 E. Seventh St. at Seventh Street near Ash Avenue.
It was reported Nov. 15 that a traffic cone was taken at the 100 block of East 42nd Street. It was later recovered.
It was reported Nov. 15 that items valued at $24.18 were shoplifted at the 600 block of North Burlington Avenue.
Adams County District Judge Stephen Illingworth recently granted a decree of dissolution to the marriage of Celia C. Webb and Karl D. Webb.
