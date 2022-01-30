It was reported Jan. 26 that a tablet computer was taken at the 700 block of West 14th Street. It was later recovered.
Emma J. Schnakenberg of Superior was named to the Academic Honor Roll for the fall 2021 semester at Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, Missouri.
Sadie Carpenter of Hastings has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester at Upper Iowa University in Fayette, Iowa.
It was reported Jan. 26 that cigarettes were taken at the 1000 block of West J Street.
Connor Crumbliss of Fairfield was named to the Dean’s Honor Roll for the fall 2021 semester at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis.
Reid Richards of Geneva was named to the Dean’s Honor Roll for the fall 2021 semester at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis.
Ethan Baker of Naponee was named to the Dean’s Honor Roll for the fall 2021 semester at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis.
Maddie Stone of Republican City was named to the Dean’s Honor Roll for the fall 2021 semester at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis.
