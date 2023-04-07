The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Marcos Flores Garcia and Yasmin Nathali Peralta, Ashton Mikael Paul and Erika Hernandez Cruz, Jonathan Ray Brittain and Shannon Marie True, Jaime Francisco Barraza and Julieta Cecilia Toto Rojas, all of Hastings; and Ronald Ian Carruth of Grand Island and Amanda Lynn Heinis of Hastings.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Chandler Williams of Blue Hill and Theresa Delahoyde of Waverly collided April 3 at Seventh Street and Burlington Avenue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.