Adams County Judge Timothy Hoeft Aug. 1 sentenced Danielle Kroger, 32, of Omaha to 15 months of probation, a $500 fine, 240 hours of community service and 18-month driver’s license revocation for attempted possession of cocaine and a second offense of driving under the influence of alcohol on March 26. Kroger pleaded no contest on June 6, and prosecutors reduced the possession charge to an attempt. Attempted possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine. Second-offense DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to six monhs in jail and a $500 fine.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Katina A. Clark of 1413 Pershing Road Aug. 2 struck a tree that had fallen into the road at 14th Street near Pine Avenue.
It was reported Aug. 2 that irrigation equipment was damaged at a rural Adams County location.
Adams County Judge Michael Mead Aug. 2 sentenced Christopher Hartford, 28, of 915 University St. to seven days in jail, a $500 fine and six-month driver’s license revocation for refusing a blood alcohol test on April 8. Hartford pleaded no contest on June 20, and prosecutors dropped a charge of refusing a preliminary breath test. Refusing to submit to a blood alcohol test is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
Adams County Judge Michael Mead Aug. 2 sentenced Beau Lehn, 35, of Grand Island to three days in jail for violating a protection order on Aug. 30, 2022. Lehn pleaded no contest on April 18, and prosecutors agreed to not file additional charges. Violation of a protection order is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Talor J. Leonard of Glenvil and Donald E. Olson of Fairfield collided July 31 at Showboat Boulevard near 12th Street.
Adams County Judge Michael Mead Aug. 2 sentenced Paisley R. Longoria, 20, of Harvard to six months of probation, a $500 fine and 60-day driver’s license revocation for driving under the influence of alcohol on April 29. Longoria pleaded no contest on June 20. DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.
It was reported Aug. 2 that miscellaneous items were taken from a shed in Roseland.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Bailey Brumfield of Shelton and Lane White of St. Paul collided Aug. 1 at Burlington Avenue and Third Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Kay Christenson of Clay Center and Maricela Ceron-Zuniga of 1203 E. Park St. No. 50 collided Aug. 1 at South Street and Third Avenue.
A motorcycle driven by Hunter R. Roose of 126 Bentwood Lane Aug. 1 lost control and went into a ditch at J Street near Showboat Boulevard.
