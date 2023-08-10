Adams County Judge Timothy Hoeft Aug. 1 sentenced Danielle Kroger, 32, of Omaha to 15 months of probation, a $500 fine, 240 hours of community service and 18-month driver’s license revocation for attempted possession of cocaine and a second offense of driving under the influence of alcohol on March 26. Kroger pleaded no contest on June 6, and prosecutors reduced the possession charge to an attempt. Attempted possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) is a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine. Second-offense DUI is a Class W misdemeanor punishable by up to six monhs in jail and a $500 fine.

A vehicle reportedly driven by Katina A. Clark of 1413 Pershing Road Aug. 2 struck a tree that had fallen into the road at 14th Street near Pine Avenue.

0
0
0
0
0