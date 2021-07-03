The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Tanner Lloyd Cline and Morgan Nicole May, Wyatt Edward Smith and Karina Medrano, David LaVern Baker and Tammy Lou McConnell, Ryan David Ardiana and Gina Renee Wheeler, Gary Dean Workman and Jennifer Lynn Beisner, Tanner James Konz and Torissa Victoria Clausen, all of Hastings; Troy Allan Steiner and Stephanie Curry Burnett, both of Heartwell; Michael John Hansen and Tonya Lea Jensen, both of Kenesaw; Travis Michael Doty and Sophia Renae Conant, both of Cedar Fall, Iowa; and Evart Junior Barton of Blue Hill and Mildred Jane Rose of Hastings.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Ruth A. Zaruba of Bennington and Candaladio G. Gomez Jr. of 841 N. Minnesota Ave. collided June 22 at Elm Avenue and Third Street.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Dawson A. Calhoun of 129 Ringland Road and Nicholas J. Guajardo of Blue Hill collided June 22 at Third Street and Lincoln Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Miguel A. Vasquez Estrada of Bonners Ferry, Idaho, June 24 struck a utility pole and a house owned by Miriam C. Figueroa Ibarra of 313 E. Second St. at Second Street near California Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Susan K. Poppe of 2718 Bateman St. and Cheryl E. Burr of 4970 W. Cottonwood Cove collided June 25 at Second Street and Marian Road.
It was reported June 25 that money was taken at the 2200 block of West Third Street.
It was reported June 26 that a vehicle was damaged at the 2300 block of West Ninth Street.
It was reported June 26 that a cellphone was taken at the 1600 block of East South Street.
