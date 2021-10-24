It was reported Oct. 18 that door glass was damaged at the 1200 block of West Third Street.
It was reported Oct. 18 that a license plate was taken at the 900 block of West 14th Street.
It was reported Oct. 19 that furniture, game console, DVDs and a gun were taken at the 1600 block of East Seventh Street. The gun was recovered.
It was reported Oct. 19 that a weapon magazine, survival knife, machete, tomahawk, hatchet and clothes were taken from a vehicle at the 1700 block of Boyce Street.
It was reported Oct. 19 that foam lineman dummies were taken at the 1100 block of East 12th Street.
It was reported Oct. 19 that tools and diapers were taken at the 1800 block of West 18th Street.
