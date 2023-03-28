The retired longtime editor of the Norfolk Daily News will be in Hastings Wednesday, March 29, for the first of a new series of Humanities Nebraska programs at the Hastings Public Library, 314 N. Denver Ave.
Kent Warneke will give the program, “You Be the Editor,” at 5:15 p.m. His presentation is free, open to the public, and available to all ages.
Wednesday’s program will kick off a series of 12 presentations scheduled through Dec. 9. The series is titled “Echoes of the Heartland” and will feature stories of history, culture and music. All presenters are with Humanities Nebraska, and the series is made possible by a grant from AARP Nebraska.
The sessions will feature discussions, music, historical recordings, pictures, and visual presentations followed by a question-and-answer period. Some of the topics included are Willa Cather, Jesse James, the Celtic influence in Nebraska, stories of women living on the plains, and cowboy poetry, among others.
The series follows on the heels of the “Lore of the Land” series a year ago, which was popular with audiences, said Sam Rundle, an HPL librarian.
The series schedule follows:
— “You Be the Editor,” March 29, 5:15 p.m.
— “All that Jazz,” April 8, 2 p.m.
— “Aprons, Skirts, Hats, and Flirts,” April 26, 5:15 p.m.
— “Bad Man in a Better Place,” May 6, 2 p.m.
— “Heroism on the Plains,” June 10, 2 p.m.
— “Cowboy Poetry & Nighthawk Tunes,” July 8, 2 p.m.
— “Warrior of the People,” July 12, 5:15 p.m.
— “Fabulous Feedsack Era,” Aug. 5 , 2 p.m.
— “Dust Bowl Descent,” Sept. 2, 2 p.m.
— “Artist’s Vision: Gene Roncka,” Oct. 18, 5:15 p.m.
— “Willa Cather’s ‘My Ántonia,’” Nov. 4, 2 p.m.
— “Discovering the Celtic World in Nebraska,” Dec. 9, 2 p.m.
