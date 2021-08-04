Area residents of all ages — many of them families with young children in tow — joined area police officers, deputies, first responders and neighbors in a united stand against crime and drugs at the 38th annual National Night Out Tuesday evening at Chautauqua Park.
Presented by Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce, Hastings Police Department and Hastings Crime Prevention Committee, the event drew an estimated 500 people who presumably locked their homes and left their lights on (as recommended in event literature) before heading over to enjoy a barbecued meal, snow cones, children’s games, and the opportunity to mingle with neighbors from all walks of life, including officials sworn to protect and serve them.
Attractions included inflatable displays, courtesy of the local National Guard, and several police vehicles accessible for up-close viewing, emergency lights flashing. Representatives from area businesses doled out water bottles, stickers, literature and other items from their respective booths. Even Kool-Aid Man joined in the fun, posing for photos and putting smiles on the faces of kids one to 92.
“The event is obviously a free barbecue where people can come out and not only have free food but also have a chance to interact with our officers and strengthen our relationship between the department and the community,” said Cpl. John Adams, event chair and 10-year Hastings Police veteran. “We have a great relationship with our community, but we want to continue to build on that.
“Just being out in the community, they can see we’re human like everybody else. Police are neighbors, fathers, mothers, brothers, and sisters, and we want them to come up to us and talk to us just to say hello.”
Kaitlyn Graham, 31, of Hastings seized the opportunity to make Night Out a family outing with her two sons, parents and niece.
“I like that they can get everyone together to spend time with their families and have a night out,” Graham said.
“It’s been pretty good,” her son, Aiden Dieken, 11, said. “I like the snow cones.”
For Colby Trump, 30, of Hastings, this year’s event represented his second go-around in support of local law enforcement. Joining him this time were his young son and daughter.
“It’s a good atmosphere for the kids,” he said. “I think sometimes kids think police officers are bad and this puts the good out there for them.”
Carlos Gutierrez, 12, of Hastings attended the event as a guest of friends. The pre-teen said he liked that the festivities included a free meal, as there are many in the community in need of such sustenance.
“People who can’t even afford food can get some here,” he said. “It’s good for just getting out of the house.”
Carlos said he was interested in seeing for himself how police interaction with citizens looks up close rather than taking the media’s word on how such interactions typically play out, especially in a small town like Hastings.
“Not many people get to see what they do,” he said. “They just see what happens on the news, you know? It’s really nice that they come out.”
