Nine more candidates entered local election races prior to Tuesday’s filing deadline for non-incumbents:
- Brady Rhodes of 1000 W. Ninth St. Feb. 25 joined the race for Hastings Board of Education.
- Steven A. Stec of 1204 Pleasant St. filed Feb. 28 as a Republican to serve on the Adams County Board of Commissioners in District 1.
- Steven W. Huntley of 423 S. Sewell Ave. entered the race for Hastings City Council to represent Ward 1 on Feb. 28.
- James C. Gleason of 1935 W. 11th St. filed Feb. 28 for a seat on the Hastings City Council, representing Ward 2.
- Elizabeth J. Wilson of 115 W. H St. Feb. 28 entered the race to serve on the Hastings Board of Education.
- Andrew D. McCarty of 827 Briggs Ave. filed Feb. 28 for a position on the Hastings Board of Education.
- Derek A. Uhrmacher of Ayr Feb. 28 entered the race for the Adams Central Board of Education.
- Mark A. Montague of 1400 N. Hastings Ave. March 1 joined the race for Hastings Board of Education.
- David Hughes of 1412 Sheridan Place filed March 1 to for a seat on the Hastings Board of Education.
Election filings began Jan. 5. Incumbent candidates were required to file by Feb. 15. Non-incumbents were able to file until March 1. The primary election will be May 10.
The following people previously filed:
Adams County Board of Commissioners
— District 1: Michael Stromer
— District 3: Lee Hogan
— District 5: Dale Curtis, Tim Reams
— District 7: Joe Patterson
Adams County Assessor: Jackie Russell
Adams County Attorney: Donna Fegler Daiss
Adams County Clerk: Ramona Thomas
Adams County Sheriff: Brian Hessler, John Rust
Adams County Surveyor: Joshua Grummert
Adams County Treasurer: Melanie Curry
Clerk of the Adams County District Court: Amanda Bauer
Hastings City Council
— Ward 1: Aaron Martinez, Ginny Skutnik
— Ward 2: Brad Consbruck, Jacque Cranson, Trent Meyer, Doug Thompson
— Ward 3: Russ Hall, Chuck Rosenberg, Marc Rowan
— Ward 4: Matt Fong, Roger Harper
Register of Deeds: Byron Morrow, Rachel Ormsby
Adams Central Board of Education: Dave Johnson, Greg Mucklow, Tim O’Dey
Hastings Board of Education: Valerie Bower, Shay Burk, Michelle Fullerton, Jodi Graves, Monti Starkey, Becky Sullivan, Stacie Widhelm
