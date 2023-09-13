The Hastings Police Department issued a response Wednesday to a recent social media video accusing a local man of being a sex predator.
Kalen D’Almeida released a video on social media on Sept. 6 and said a team called Frontlines Child Safety Unit conducted a sting operation on a 23-year-old Hastings man.
D’Almeida said he created a decoy account claiming to be a 12-year-old girl and contacted the man. Portions of the conversations included sexually explicit topics.
Using the decoy account, D’Almeida and the man agreed to meet at Walmart Supercenter, 3803 Osborne Drive West, on July 23. Inside the store, D’Almeida and a cameraman confronted the man.
The man fled the store, followed by D’Almeida and the cameraman. As the individual attempted to leave, he backed into another vehicle, but left the scene of the crash.
Hastings police officers became involved after the hit-and-run crash was reported to the 911 Center by a third party, uninvolved in any events of the day.
D’Almeida said he bombarded the suspect’s phone with voice and text messages to convince him to meet again at the Subway parking lot, 523 S. Burlington Ave. D’Almeida again confronted the man about his decision to meet someone who he thought was a 12-year-old girl.
Hastings police said the Frontlines group requested assistance about a possible child enticement.
Officers arrived and spoke with the man, later citing him for the leaving the scene of a crash for the hit-and-run earlier at Walmart.
The Frontlines crew told police about the 12-year-old decoy account and how they used it to obtain conversations and messages between them and the man. The crew provided officers with the messages and conversations.
“Frontlines’ decoy reached out to the 23-year-old male in early February 2023,” the police statement says. “During the six-month timeframe, there was a period of approximately three months when the 23-year-old male and Frontlines did not communicate. Frontlines again reached out to the 23-year-old and resumed contact until the point their decoy asked the 23-year-old male to meet them in our community.”
The Hastings Police Department reviewed all the content provided by Frontlines and consulted with the Nebraska State Patrol, Federal Bureau of Investigations, and Adams County Attorney’s Office on the facts of the incident.
The statement notes two main reasons charges cannot be pursued using the current evidence.
First, they note the suspect was outside Hastings when receiving and sending most messages and calls to the decoy. The decoy was outside of the State of Nebraska during their communication.
While that puts the incident outside HPD jurisdiction, the release explains that officers provided the information to the proper authorities.
The main reason listed for not pursuing child enticement charges is the method of the investigation.
Nebraska law requires child enticement to have a true child victim or an actor in law enforcement. Citizens, reporters, businesses or others outside of law enforcement cannot act as a child for the purpose of furthering a law violation regarding child enticement. Specific processes must be followed when conducting these types of investigations to ensure suspects are not baited or entrapped.
After full review of the incident with the Adams County Attorney’s Office, the only criminal violation that could be filed against the suspect was the hit-and-run crash.
“The Hastings Police Department takes all crimes against children very seriously,” the release stated. “It is disappointing that no law enforcement entity was provided information prior to Frontlines’ arrival in Hastings and confronting the 23-year-old. If this had been reported to Nebraska criminal investigators sooner, law enforcement could have potentially conducted their own investigation following Nebraska law.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.