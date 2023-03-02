While no credible threat existed Thursday morning at Hastings High School, police went through the building room by room to ensure the safety of all students and staff following receipt of a suspicious emergency call.
Hastings Public Schools and the Hastings Police Department explained the situation in a news release issued by HPS Superintendent Jeff Schneider, Police Chief Adam Story and Capt. Raelee Van Winkle, HPD operations commander.
According to the news release, a call came into the Hastings 911 Center Thursday morning from an individual identifying himself or herself as a teacher in a specific room at Hastings High, 1100 W. 14th St., and reporting an active shooter at the school.
Personnel at the 911 center immediately were suspicious because the name given by the caller and the specified room at the high school do not exist.
The school resource officer was in the building at the time the call was received, and all other HPD officers were dispatched to the school, which immediately was placed into lockdown according to established procedure.
Because of the nature of the call, police swept the building for possible threats. Meanwhile, administration at HPS and HPD worked together to notify students, parents and the public of what was — and was not — happening on the high school campus.
HPD will conduct an active investigation into the 911 call, the news release stated. Meanwhile, police will maintain a “high presence” at the school to monitor everyone’s safety and answer questions.
“Because of previous planning between HPD and HPS, procedures were in place that helped to maintain a calm atmosphere throughout this event,” the police and school officials stated.
