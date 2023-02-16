In order to clear snow out of the downtown area, the city has extended its declared snow emergency for that area.
The extended snow emergency designation will apply between midnight Friday and 7 a.m. Saturday, according to a press release issued Thursday.
Crews will still be plowing residential streets Thursday night so little of the downtown will be completed prior to the expiration of the current snow emergency at 6 a.m. on Friday. The extension will allow crews to remove snow from the downtown area more efficiently.
The downtown area affected by the snow emergency declaration is being extended to include the area between First and Seventh streets from Burlington to Minnesota avenues. No parking is allowed in the area during the snow emergency declaration, and vehicles in violation will be ticketed or towed.
The city’s efforts to prepare for the snow storm began about 4 p.m. Wednesday with four material sanders spreading a salt sand mix until 1 a.m.
The entire 16-member street department started plowing the emergency snow routes at 1 a.m. After a couple passes through emergency snow routes due to drifting snow, work on residential streets began mid-morning Thursday.
Capt. Raelee Van Winkle with the Hastings Police Department reported that as of 11:30 a.m. Thursday, eight vehicle crashes had occurred in Hastings since the start of the storm.
Crews continued to work until around 4 p.m. Thursday, scheduled to resume street clearing efforts at midnight after a period of rest.
Along with the street department, crews from Hastings Utilities and the Hastings Parks and Recreation Department, as well as independent contractors, assisted in snow removal efforts.
Street Superintendent Steve Kostner anticipated completing residential snow removal overnight Thursday.
He said it’s possible snow clearing in downtown may also have to continue overnight Saturday, following the downtown-specific snow emergency declaration through Saturday morning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.