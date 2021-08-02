No teams are signed up yet for the Hastings Community Olympics and the time to do so is getting short.
Hastings Community Olympics activities are Aug. 13 and 14. The deadline to register has been posted as Wednesday, but Recreation Superintendent Ryan Martin said that could be extended until Friday.
The parks department partners to put on the event with the Hastings Family YMCA, Pastime Lanes and Hastings Equity Manufacturing.
The parks department sent out information to teams that participated in past Community Olympics.
Martin said he plans to reach out by phone on Tuesday to past teams.
He said it’s not uncommon to see a registration delay for events that require coordination between individuals to establish teams.
“I think a lot of times people procrastinate, sometimes it might just be getting payments from everybody and they know they have until the deadline date to do that,” he said. “So once they get all that they turn it in the last day they possibly need to.”
Community Olympic activities on Aug. 13 include basketball knock out, pickle ball, glow golf, bowling and quiz bowl.
Activities on Aug. 14 include tank races, sand volleyball, archery, scavenger hunt, capture the ducks and tug-of-war.
Martin said it has been fun to watch the camaraderie and competition that comes out of the Community Olympics.
“The best part about the whole thing is the fact that you get to watch them interact with each other and you know they’re having a good time,” he said. “They get to be in a non-work environment and get to do fun events and activities with each other they probably wouldn’t do once they’re done with work.”
While registration has been extended until Friday, Martin said it would be best for planning purposes if potential teams could express an intent to register by Wednesday.
“That’d be great,” he said. “That’d give us a better idea of where we’re at.”
For more information, including to register, go to https://www.cityofhastings.org/parks/hastings-community-olympics.html, or call the parks department at 402-461-2324.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.