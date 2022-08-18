Flatwater photo Sen. Terrell McKinney

State Sen. Terrell McKinney sits at a picnic table in North Omaha's Kountze Park, talking about his recent trip to Ghana with Black Men United. McKinney represents the district previously served by former Sen. Ernie Chambers.

 Jazari Kual/Flatwater Free Press

OMAHA — On the west coast of Africa near the Gulf of Guinea, Nebraska state Sen. Terrell McKinney felt something that he says he rarely feels in the United States.

Serenity.

