Commercial and residential structures continue to rise out of former farm ground in northeast Hastings.
At North Park Commons, Hastings Economic Development Corp. purchased 93 acres for $930,000 at 33rd Street and Osborne Drive East in March 2017.
Six acres of commercial property are completely developed and two acres are under development between Hampton Inn and Menard’s.
Four acres still are available for commercial development.
“We’re actively marketing that and trying to find projects for that,” HEDC Executive Director Michael Krings told members of the Hastings City Council during a work session on Monday.
North Park Commons was just one of the examples Krings gave during the council work session as how HEDC is pursuing its mission of making Hastings a community of choice for talented people and quality businesses.
Residential development was a big part of the reason HEDC took on North Park Commons.
So far, 142 residential units have been completed. That includes 84 units in the Pioneer Trail Flats apartments and 58 duplex units in Osborne View Estates, half of which are for rent and half of which are for sale.
Krings said 40 single-family lots are under development in the Trail Ridge Subdivision.
“You’re going to see a lot more as soon as the weather allows,” he said.
There are 54 lots currently available for development.
Phase 2 will be on the council’s agenda for March 14, along with plan modification for tax-increment financing to allow for the opening of 40-44 lots on the inside of that development, which Krings said also will be needed.
HEDC’s main goal is to recruit and attract businesses, pursuing property development, workforce development and acting as a resource liaison for new and existing businesses.
Traditionally, economic development meant industrial property development. A prospective business puts out a request for proposals that lays out what space and amenities the business needs.
“If we as a community have that available we respond to that and make our property and our community available to them — but you have to have that property available to them,” Krings said. “That’s why we go out and get this land ready to go. They’re not going to through the process of finding land and then taking the time to develop it. It’s important for any community to have a stock of property available to present to either new companies coming in or an existing business that needs to expand.”
Available property allows for flexibility in recruitment.
HEDC also is a liaison for privately owned land.
“So having a good understanding of what property is out there and what’s available allows us to react to different opportunities when we are going forward,” he said.
A handful of existing businesses currently are going through expansion projects totaling about $15 million.
“We’ve been working at various stages, trying to help them through that process with the state and local funding opportunities there,” Krings said.
Heartwell Renewables, the joint venture of Love’s Family of Companies, Cargill and their affiliates to produce and market renewable diesel, continues to move forward east of Hastings near the Whelan Energy Centers.
Utility Manager Kevin Johnson said during the utility department budget workshop in August 2021 that Heartwell is forecast to generate $3.6 million in revenue for HU in 2024.
“It’s a big, big project, so it’s taken a lot of time and energy to get it here,” Krings said.
He told council members to expect more activity on the site later in the spring.
Krings also fielded a question about the Eaton Building in Industrial Park North.
Eaton notified employees in May 2021 that the plant would close to consolidate its gear manufacturing operations. The plant will close this summer.
“From a workforce perspective, we got calls within a week from all the different companies here in town trying to figure out how they can get in front to take advantage of that employee availability,” he said. “So, I don’t think they are going to have an issue finding work.”
A couple local businesses have looked at the building as an expansion project. A couple new businesses have looked at it as well.
The building is for sale now, but it will be used until Eaton’s ceases operations there.
It’s 107,000 square feet.
“That’s a large, large building,” Krings said.
He said 15,000 to 40,000 square feet is the sweet spot for demand.
Workforce development is the non-traditional part of economic development.
“It’s ever changing in the sense that it is becoming more and more dire every single day and if any of you work for a business or own a business you know what I’m talking about,” he said.
HEDC has been working with local employers and businesses on Career Pathways programs.
“We want to have a conversation with all these kids we have here and try to convince them to stay here,” Krings said. “We know there will be some that leave, but when they leave we want to make sure they at some point think about maybe coming back. So we have to have those conversations with our students here.”
Feedback from employers has shown one of the biggest challenges facing business and industry is availability of houses.
“We have a lot of units and a lot of construction to happen over the next three years, but that’s going to be over pretty soon and then we have to have our next plan from a housing point what we want to do and how we want to handle it,” he said. “The reality is we got involved in residential development because we knew we needed a lot of homes on the market as fast as possible and that’s what North Park Commons allowed us to do. We put 150 units on it in the last two years and we’ll put another 150 on in the next two. That’s a big dent. That’ll help, but we need to do more.”
HEDC is working on establishing a Center for Entrepreneurism. This would be a physical place where people can go if they have questions about how to start their business — where they can share their ideas and work with other people.
Krings said Grand Island, Kearney, Lincoln and Omaha each have a Center for Entrepreneurism.
“Not only because we want to foster entrepreneurialism, but when you’re trying to recruit people and families to move here, having a community that’s open to new ideas and have that atmosphere of creativity it’s much more appealing for people to move here,” he said.
Hastings has fostered entrepreneurialism the last several years through Big Idea Hastings, a business pitch contest that offers support for contestants.
“If you haven’t been to that, I would suggest going, not even from the idea standpoint, which are great, but the atmosphere of ideas and just people being excited about their new ideas and getting over the fear of talking about them,” Krings said. “It’s a pretty neat event.”
HEDC is part of One Big Goal, an initiative through the United Way focusing on poverty.
Workforce is a part of that.
“We know there are certain groups of people that are not in the workforce because of certain challenges, whether it’s poverty or transportation or childcare or whatever,” he said. “If we can help them with those challenges we can maybe them back into the workforce, which would obviously be something we need.”
