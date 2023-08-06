Two big events took place this summer.
The first one I celebrated was my wedding. Friends and family were there, we dressed up, there was popcorn.
The second was the release of the Barbie movie. My friends and I dressed up, there was popcorn.
Growing up with two brothers I played with Hot Wheels, Playmobile and Legos. We re-enacted Star Wars and Star Trek.
Hours were spent cruising around the neighborhood on bikes, scooters and rollerblades. But I was, truly, a Barbie girl.
Our family room was my Barbie world.
It had been years since I thought about the boxes of Barbies, Kens and their accessories stacked in my parents’ basement.
The pink convertible, the pink RV, the shiny plastic furniture, the iconic clothes, hair brushes and, of course, the shoes. They’re all there.
Waiting to see the light of day again. Ready to be played with.
When I first heard there would be a Barbie movie, I wasn’t even sure I’d watch it — at least not in the theatre.
I imagined a very ‘dumb blonde’ stereotypical plot. Then I saw the first photos released from filming.
They showed Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in neon pink, yellow and blue with matching rollerblades.
Once upon a time I owned that Barbie. THAT BARBIE.
Blown away by the accuracy and attention to detail, I was hooked. I’d be going to the movie. Every subsequent photo and trailer had me even more excited.
Nearly a month in advance, my friends and I picked a day we’d go to the theatre. Going a week after the film’s release, there were plenty of reviews to read, clips to watch, and so much buzz on social media.
I know some themes deterred people from buying a ticket, but not me. This movie is having a moment and I was happy to see all the related content.
Consuming so much got to my psyche. The week we went to the movie, I had Barbie dreams three nights.
The first was after watching interior designers on HGTV’s Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge. I dreamt about the three-story Barbie house owned by my childhood best friend and her 3 sisters.
We spent so many hours playing there. The second dream was me visiting every store in town with women’s clothing, unable to find a pink shirt for the big day.
That’s right, you’re supposed to wear pink when you go to the movie. My fear was never reality as I found a pink crop top for the occasion.
The third dream was on the eve of our movie-going. This time it was my childhood Barbie house.
It was hot pink. It had a balcony. It had a patio. It came with furniture and accessories.
It folded into itself like a briefcase and could be carried anywhere I wanted. And, according to the internet search I did when I woke up, the 1992 Barbie Fold N’ Fun House is vintage.
After I recovered from that insult, it was showtime.
I loved the movie.
Yes, there are parts that get political and deep.
There are themes and monologues you don’t expect from this hot pink fever dream. In Barbieland everything is bright, idyllic and fun. In the Real World things are harder and darker.
The movie takes a close look at how Barbie gets to be anything while in retrospect, human women are expected to be everything.
It feels like a gut punch, but like any good movie, it’s quickly followed by a catchy tune and montage of hard work.
Seeing the movie inspired me to take a flashlight into the basement. I needed to get my Barbies out.
I wasn’t going to play with them, I just needed to see them again for the memories. The movie was a boost of serotonin.
I knew the actual dolls would have the same effect, with even more nostalgia.
Until I opened the box I had forgotten about some of the specific dolls I owned. I remembered accessories like a tent and campfire.
There were shoes and outfits I will never forget. There was furniture I used to spend hours arranging.
But as I dug deeper in the box I kept pulling out more things from all of Barbie’s careers.
Treasures I unearthed included a dolphin that was sold with Baywatch Barbie, an oxygen tank belonging to Swim ’n Dive Barbie, mountain bikes, Dr. Ken’s white coat, pom-poms belonging to Husker Cheerleader Barbie, I found Teacher Barbie, Earring Magic Barbie, Movin’ Groovin’ Barbie and Ballerina Barbie, Sun Jewel Barbie and Sparkle Beach Barbie, not to be confused with Glitter Beach Barbie. And in the fluffiest dress of all, 1995 Birthday Barbie.
Besides owning multiple Barbies, Kens and Skippers, I also had Barbie’s littlest sister, Kelly, and all of Kelly’s friends — Melody, Marisa, Deidre, Jenny, Chelsie, Becky and Ken’s little brother, Tommy.
Each time I played with them I was able to imagine a new storyline.
They served as an incredible vehicle for curiosity, problem solving and dreaming. Barbie was limitless and through her I felt the same way.
Toward the end of the movie Barbie says she wants to be the one who gets to imagine things.
She’s realized the value and complexity of the human experience. No longer can Barbie be cold, hard, plastic.
She wants to be real and warm, to know what it’s like to play and dream.
To me, that’s what Barbie was always about.
Digital x-tra: Read this column online by going to hastingstribune.com to see photos of Laura’s Barbies in their natural habitat: her parent’s basement.
