The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a suspicious death in Garfield County after the body of a Trumbull woman was discovered along Nebraska Highway 91 east of Burwell, NSP reported.
The deceased woman was identified as Amanda Summers, 33.
The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a suspicious death in Garfield County after the body of a Trumbull woman was discovered along Nebraska Highway 91 east of Burwell, NSP reported.
The deceased woman was identified as Amanda Summers, 33.
According to an NSP news release, the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from state troopers about 6 a.m. Wednesday after Summers’ body was found along the highway several miles east of Burwell. Troopers and NSP investigators responded to the scene, and the state patrol is taking the lead in the investigation.
In the course of their work, NSP investigators arrested Calvin Measner, 22, of Burwell early Thursday morning for obstructing a peace officer and tampering with evidence. Measner was lodged in the Garfield County Jail.
The NSP investigation is ongoing.
Editor/News Director
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.