Nebraska students have until the end of this week to apply to several institutions within the University of Nebraska system without paying the undergraduate admissions application fee.
The fee is waived from Sept. 16-30 for the University of Nebraska at Kearney; the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and its Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture at Curtis; and the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
All applicants for admission for the 2023-24 academic year are eligible for the waiver of the $45 application fee.
When applying, students whould select “fee waiver” and enter the code “NUforNE” to have the fee waived.
According to a news release, waiving the fee for two weks is part of an ongoing NU system-wide effort to expand access and encourage college-going among students and families.
“Access to higher education is an important now as it has ever been, and the University of Nebraska is doing everything we can to minimize costs for students and families,” said Ted Carter, NU system president. “The application fee is real money. Offering this waiver is a simple step we can take to ensure access and opportunity for every Nebraska students.
The University of Nebraska System’s shared application allows students to apply to UNL and its NCTA, UNO and UNK using a single form. For more information online visit www.nebraska.edu
Additionally, the 2023-24 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) becomes available on Oct. 1, allowing students to apply for aid soon after applying for admission.
Students must complete the FAFSA to be eligible for the Nebraska Promise, the University of Nebraska’s financial aid program that allows qualifying Nebraska students with family incomes of $65,000 or less to attend any NU institution tuition-free.
