CLAY CENTER — Nebraska Extension will offer a soil fertility workshop Feb. 24 on the Clay County Fairgrounds here.
The workshop runs 9 a.m. to noon and is free to attend.
Presenter will be Michael Sindelar, a water and cropping system educator for Nebraska Extension based in Clay County. Sindelar has a background is soil science.
Goals of the workshop are for participants to be able to read and interpret soil test reports.
Additionally, soil-sampling training will be provided with the aim of improving data provided from soil test reports.
The training is for individuals who are new to farming or returning or farming, or who want to start making their own soil fertility decisions.
No pre-registration is necessary. For more information call Nebraska Extension in Clay County, 402-762-3644.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.