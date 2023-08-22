Staff and wire
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University on Tuesday named a veteran higher education leader with extensive military experience as its next president, filling a leadership vacancy just as students returned to fall classes at one of the nation’s largest universities.
The hiring of Walter “Ted” Carter Jr., 64, will leave the University of Nebraska system looking for a new top leader. Carter is scheduled to begin work in Ohio Jan. 1, 2024.
Carter has held the NU post since 2020. Previously, he served as superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. He’s also a retired vice admiral who attended the Navy Fighter Weapons School, known as Top Gun, and holds the national record for carrier-arrested landings with over 2,000 mishap-free touchdowns.
“I feel like I’ve been preparing my entire life for an event that I honestly did not see coming,” Carter told gathered attendees after Ohio State trustees voted him into office. He said leading Ohio State is “one of the highest profile jobs in American higher education.”
He begins his new role in January, with Executive Vice President Peter Mohler serving in an acting capacity until then.
Carter presided over a period of enrollment growth at Nebraska, including record-setting gains among underrepresented students. He launched the Nebraska Promise, a financial aid program guaranteeing full tuition coverage for low- and middle-income students, and implemented a budget that froze tuition for two years.
He said Tuesday that it’s too early to say whether he will pursue something similar in Ohio, or how a U.S. Supreme Court ruling against affirmative action might affect Ohio State’s diversity goals.
Carter called himself a “straight shooter” and said he worked in an apolitical way with both parties in Nebraska.
Carter fills a vacancy at Ohio State left by the mid-contract resignation of President Kristina Johnson in November, which has gone largely unexplained. The engineer and former undersecretary of the U.S. Department of Energy had been chancellor of New York’s public university system before she joined the Buckeyes as president in 2020. She continued serving until May, when the 2022-23 school year ended.
School leaders praised Carter as well-known for his strategic ingenuity and collaborative leadership style.
“President Carter brings an unparalleled combination of strategic leadership and true service, and we could not be more thrilled to welcome him and his family to Ohio State,” said board chair Hiroyuki Fujita, who chaired the presidential selection subcommittee.
Fujita said Ohio State’s presidential search was “exhaustive,” including 50 candidates contacted by the university and 100 individuals recommended for the job through the school’s website.
Carter said Ohio State is known around the globe for its research, teaching and commitment to service.
“The work being done across Ohio and beyond to shape the future of research and innovation, workforce development, the arts, health care, college affordability and college athletics is remarkable,” he said. “These are areas of particular passion for me, and I can’t wait to begin my journey as a Buckeye.”
Before overseeing the 70,000 students, faculty and staff in the Nebraska system, Carter led the U.S. Naval Academy as its longest continuously serving superintendent since the Civil War.
Carter earned a bachelor’s degree from the Naval Academy in physics and oceanography and served for 38 years, receiving the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Bronze Star. He logged more than 6,300 flying hours including during 125 combat missions in Iraq, Afghanistan, Kuwait, Bosnia and Kosovo.
He and his wife, Lynda, have been married 41 years and have two adult children.
The University of Nebraska system includes the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, its flagship institution and Nebraska’s Land Grant university; the University of Nebraska at Omaha; the University of Nebraska at Kearney; and the University of Nebraska Medical Center. UNL has a statewide presence with Nebraska Extension.
Following Tuesday’s announcement of Carter’s hiring in Ohio, Nebraska state and university officials released statements praising his service.
“I congratulate President Carter and wish him and his wife Lynda all the best as they move on to their next challenge,” said UNK Chancellor Doug Kristensen. “It’s a tremendous opportunity. President Carter has made a lasting impact on Nebraska. The university is in a position of strength and stability as we begin the 2023 academic year and beyond. We stand ready to carry out our mission and vision.”
Gov. Jim Pillen, who served on the NU Board of Regents before taking office as governor this year, said Carter was the right person at the right time for the Nebraska job.
“It was four years ago that I first met Ted Carter during the nationwide search to identify the next leader for the University of Nebraska,” Pillen said. “The leadership pillars established by the Board of Regents, which defined the expectations of the president’s job, spoke clearly to Ted and his skill set. President Carter has been an extraordinary asset to NU students, faculty, staff members and our state taxpayers over the last three-and-a-half years. Suzanne and I wish Ted and Lynda the best. The role of NU president is one of great responsibility as well as great opportunity — especially the ability to impact future generations. I know the role of NU president will speak to others very soon and we will gain another perfect fit for the university system.”
U.S. Sens. Pete Ricketts and Deb Fischer, both R-Neb., echoed Pillen’s confidence that NU will find another great leader.
“Susanne and I thank Ted Carter for his service to the University of Nebraska and our state during a critical period of its history,” Ricketts said. “No state is more connected to its university system than Nebraska. I have every confidence the Board of Regents will find someone who is committed to partnering with Nebraskans to ensure that partnership continues.”
Fischer praised Carter’s legacy.
“Thanks to his leadership and vision, he’s put our exceptional university on a path to even greater success and ensured that its students are well-prepared for the workforce,” she said. “He leaves behind a lasting legacy, and I wish him all the best in this new endeavor. Nebraska has a long history 0f providing America’s future leaders with quality educations, and I look forward to working with the next NU President to support that proud tradition.”
