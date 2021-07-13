NELSON — From toes to tail feathers and waddles to wings, Nuckolls County chickens got a thorough inspection Monday afternoon during the 4-H poultry contest at the county fair.
The poultry show included chickens, waterfowl (ducks and geese) and at least one turkey, all brought forward for scrutiny by judge Keith VanSkike, a Kansas State University agronomy and natural resources extension agent based in Norton. But chickens were by far the most numerous.
One by one, 12 earnest 4-H and Clover Kid exhibitors brought their birds for showmanship competition to a table set up just outside the show ring in the new livestock arena on the fairgrounds south of Nelson. Later, the birds themselves were judged on their merits.
As three or four dozen audience members watched, VanSkike listened quietly as each showmanship contestant gave a one-on-one presentation about his or her exhibit, including the history of the breed and the parts of the bird, then engaged the young person in a short conversation about poultry production topics.
The poultry wranglers ranged from seasoned senior and intermediate 4-H’ers to more nervous juniors and even three Clover Kids — the term for children younger than 8 who still are waiting to become official 4-H members.
Whatever their ages, their job was to give the judge an overview of their birds and impress him with their good condition.
Oft-repeated lines from the presentations:
“This is the leg of my chicken” …
“Now I will count the feathers” …
“These are my chicken’s toes.”
“My chicken is a Delaware, and this is my first time doing this,” said Anne Mazour, age 8, in beginning her speech.
She assured the judge her bird was in good condition, then reiterated the point moments later.
“It’s a healthy bird,” she said. … “It’s a really healthy chicken.”
Poultry long has been a popular project in Nuckolls County, where the fair opened over the weekend and runs through Wednesday.
At the opening of Monday’s show, fair officials, 4-H’er and audience members took a moment to remember longtime poultry superintendent LeAnn Lipker, who died March 9. A poster near the show table paid tribute to the “4 H’s of LeAnn”: “Happy.” Humorous.” “Helpful.” “Harmonious.”
Kylie Kinley, Nebraska Extension educator for Nuckolls and Thayer counties, was thankful for Monday’s favorable weather for 4-H competition.
With temperatures remaining in the mid-80s, it was a pleasant day to be outdoors.
Kinley also was happy with the way the fair is running so far, back at full steam after a year of curtailed activities due to the novel coronavirus disease.
“I just think everyone’s so excited to be doing things in person and to be here,” said Kinley, who is in her second fair season in Nuckolls and Thayer counties but her first fair that is running normally.
New livestock facilities that were under construction but not quite finished at the scaled-down 2020 fair now are open and in use, and are a big improvement for the 4-H’ers, Kinley said.
She paid tribute to the Nuckolls County fair board for its commitment to 4-H and youth activities at the fair.
All in all, Kinley said, it’s great to be at the fair this week in a situation where young people can not only compete, but also gather with their friends and families and celebrate community life.
“Everyone was really grateful last year,” she said. “But this year we get to be grateful and have a lot of fun.”
This is the Nuckolls County Fair’s 146th anniversary edition. The second night of Nuckolls County Rodeo action is Tuesday on the fairgrounds.
