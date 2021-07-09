NELSON — The 146th anniversary Nuckolls County Fair and Rodeo are right around the corner.
Pre-fair activities began early this week. The horse show will start 8 a.m. Saturday on the fairgrounds south of Nelson.
The kids’ rodeo is Sunday evening, and professional rodeo action will follow on Monday and Tuesday nights.
The kids’ rodeo features 8-and-under events including dummy roping, a stick horse race, boot scramble and mutton bustin’. Events for 4-H-aged contestants include dummy roping, barrels, poles and goat tying.
Monday’s rodeo session will be followed by the music of Royce Schott in the beer garden. DJ Bridwell will provide the music Tuesday night.
Inflatables for kids are planned for 5-11 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.
Here’s the schedule:
Saturday
8 a.m.: Horse show
Sunday
1 p.m.: Ice cream contest
3 p.m.: NC-TC Trap Shoot at Nelson
3 p.m.: Bucket calf interviews
5 p.m.: Chicken barbecue
6 p.m.: Kids’ rodeo (sign-up at 4:30 p.m.)
Monday
8 a.m.: Beef show
1 p.m.: Rabbit show, followed by poultry show after a half-hour break
5 p.m.: Beef barbecue
5-11 p.m.: Inflatables
7:30 p.m: Rodeo, followed by Royce Scott music in beer garden
Tuesday
8 a.m.: Hog show
1 p.m.: Sheep show, followed by goat show after a half-hour break
5 p.m: 4-H pork barbecue
5-11 p.m.: Inflatables
7:30 p.m.: Rodeo, followed by DJ Bridwell music in beer garden
Wednesday
8 a.m.: Large-animal round robin, followed by small-animal round robin after one-hour break
Noon: Static exhibits released
2 p.m.: Turtle races
3 p.m.: Pedal tractor pull (sign-up at 2:30 p.m.)
5 p.m.: Awards night
