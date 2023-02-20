p04-01-22MLHbeamMOB1.jpg (copy)
Buy Now

The final steel beam for the Mary Lanning Healthcare Medical Office Building is signed during a ceremony March 31, 2022. Funds are being raised to name a new nursing education laboratory inside the building in honor of Judy Sandeen, retired longtime campus health director at Hastings College.

 Laura Beahm/Tribune

For Judy Sandeen, working as the director of campus health services at Hastings College always was about helping the students.

In her nearly 30 years in the role, Sandeen helped to launch a myriad of student organizations focused on peer education and shifted the focus of the health center from a reactive to a proactive approach.

0
0
0
0
0