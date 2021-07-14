‘Oceans of Grass’ screening, art reception Sunday in Minden
MINDEN — A special screening of an immersive documentary chronicling life in the Nebraska Sandhills will be followed here Sunday by a reception celebrating a related new visual art exhibit.
The documentary “Oceans of Grass” will be shown from 2-4 p.m. in the auditorium of the Minden Opera House. The documentary captures a year in the life of the 130-year-old McGinn Ranch near Dunning. Free-will offerings will be accepted.
Immediately afterward until 6 p.m., the community is invited to a free artist reception honoring Laron McGinn, whose work will be on display in the Opera House art gallery throughout July and August.
Laron McGinn is a fourth-generation rancher. He holds a degree in graphic design and illustration from the University of Arizona and has worked extensively throughout the American Southwest and in the Los Angeles metropolitan area, but now has returned to live and work on the ranch his family homesteaded in the 1870s.
Influences in McGinn’s work include his experiences with the ranching lifestyle and his extensive travels in Europe. His creations include pencil drawings and alkyd or acrylic paintings.
For more information visit www.mindenoperahouse.com or call 308-832-0588.
