Local law enforcement agencies will be on the lookout for seat belt use during the fall Click it or Ticket campaign starting Wednesday.
The campaign is scheduled to run Nov. 23-27.
The Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Hastings Police Department and Nebraska State Patrol are participating in the special enforcement effort to bring awareness to the importance of seat belt use.
Agencies will have extra law enforcement officers on duty to enforce seat belt laws, as well as other traffic and criminal violations observed.
Nebraska law requires the driver, each front-seat occupant and all children younger than 18 to wear a seat belt or be in a child safety seat while the vehicle is moving.
For more information about the Click it or Ticket campaign, visit www.nhtsa.gov/ciot or https://dot.nebraska.gov/safety/hso/.
