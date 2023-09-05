Adams County Emergency Management is asking residents to make sure to have emergency notifications on their cellphones, a system used this weekend to inform the public about a disruption in 911 service.
Ron Pughes, director of Adams County Emergency Management, said the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System is part of a federal emergency network. It provides a way for certified officials to send out critical information to the public.
“We only send those IPAWS alerts in extreme life safety situations,” he said. “If this goes off, we’re not crying wolf.”
This weekend, Pughes used IPAWS to notify citizens about a 911 service disruption in Adams County and other communities in the area and in southeastern Nebraska for about nine hours.
It was the second outage in the state last week.
A contractor cut a fiber-optic cable in the Omaha area on Thursday, which affected 39 of the 68 Public Safety Answering Points, or 911 centers, in various ways, according to the Nebraska Public Service Commission. The disruption lasted from 7:05 p.m. Thursday to 5:30 a.m. Friday.
Residents in nearby counties received a IPAWS public safety alert on Thursday night indicating the statewide 911 system went down, but the message didn’t specify the affected areas.
Pughes sent out a news release Friday to explain that the outage didn't affect Hastings, though some residents in the county received the alert.
A second outage occurred Friday after a water leak in a Windstream Communications electrical control room at a data center in Lincoln sparked a fire. After the fire was extinguished, backup generators were used to restore service.
“The generator subsequently failed, and that’s what caused the outage for Hastings,” Pughes said.
According to the news release from the Southeast 911 Committee, 911 centers in the region were notified about 6:30 p.m. Saturday that 911 service to the 911 centers would be going down due to the problem at a Windstream facility.
Service in Adams, Gage, Otoe and Saunders counties was down, and other counties in the region may have experienced disruptions in the Southeast region that stretches from Hastings to the Missouri River and from the Interstate 80 corridor to the Kansas state line.
Due to the outage, the Hastings Police Department requested that Adams County Emergency Management issue an IPAWS alert to alert the public of the service disruption.
The first public safety alert was sent Saturday at 7:15 p.m. to let people know 911 emergency lines were down in Hastings and Adams County. The alert provided a landline number and a cellphone number that could be used to reach the Hastings dispatch center.
In addition to the IPAWS alert, Pughes issued news releases to media outlets and on social media.
Though the 911 service was restored about 4 a.m. Sunday, Pughes said, he elected to wait until 6:12 a.m. to use the IPAWS to let people know the center was back up and running.
Pughes thanked the staff at the dispatch center for quickly switching to the alternative numbers and keeping him informed of the 911 service status.
“They did a phenomenal job of changing things at the dispatch center,” he said. “Considering the circumstances in losing a vital service in 911, I think everyone did a great job.”
