In an effort to improve user experience at the Hastings Aquacourt Water Park, city officials are hoping to entice lifeguards with higher wages and shorter hours.
The city of Hastings is looking to fill summertime jobs during a seasonal job fair from 1-3 p.m. Sunday at the Hastings City Auditorium, 400 N. Hastings Ave.
Ryan Martin, recreation director, said all seasonal and summer jobs with the city will be included. Along with the water park, there are available positions in the parks and cemetery staff with jobs mowing grass and maintaining parks, as well as the softball complex, where scorekeepers, gatekeepers, umpires and more are needed.
A complete list of seasonal positions can be found at cityofhastings.org under the employment link. Age requirements vary by position.
Wages have been increased in many areas to be more competitive with other employment opportunities.
“We’re raising wages a bit to try to compensate for that and hoping that helps us out,” Martin said.
Candidates who fill out an application online can go right into the interview process on Sunday during the job fair. Computers will be available onsite to fill out an application, as well.
Martin said officials have focused recruiting efforts for lifeguards at the water park. In 2022, the facility was short-handed and often unable to have all areas of the water park open to guests.
He said being short-staffed left the remaining lifeguards working longer hours in the sun and getting worn out more quickly, which exacerbated the problem.
For the 2023 season, the Aquacourt will close an hour earlier. Martin compared the operating hours for other water parks in Nebraska and found the new hours comparable.
“We don’t have a ton of people from 7-8 p.m.,” he said. “People usually leave around 6-7 p.m. to go home for dinner.”
Shorter hours will allow party rentals or Lazy River walking to start earlier, which will allow those staff members to finish earlier, as well.
The change will provide shorter shifts for all staff members but especially lifeguards who spend most of the time in the sun.
“A lot of times, they would work extra hours just to keep the place open,” he said. “We’re hoping by reducing the shifts by a half-hour that might help with retention.”
In addition, the base wage for lifeguards has been increased from $10.50 to $13.50 per hour.
One major hurdle in hiring lifeguards is the aspect of training. The city Parks and Recreation Department is covering the cost of the training for lifeguards who will be employed at the Aquacourt, but availability also is a concern.
After a class this weekend, Martin said, there will only be one more lifeguard training class before the Hastings Family YMCA drains its pool as part of its renovation process. That final training of the season in Hastings will be on March 18-19. From then on, trainees will have to find training in other cities.
Martin is optimistic that the changes will help recruit additional lifeguards so all areas of the water park will remain open through the season. They’ve reached out to all three area high schools to recruit, as well.
“We’re doing our very best to promote on social media,” he said. “We’re paying for certification classes this year. We’re trying to do everything we can to get people to sign up to be a lifeguard.”
Despite the increase in wages and rising chemical costs, Martin said, the admission price will remain the same this year.
“Payroll and chemicals are our two biggest expenses,” he said. “This year, we’re keeping the price the same. That could maybe change in the future.”
