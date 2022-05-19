Hastings city officials involved in building development believe it is better to be proactive rather than reactive.
Fire Marshal Anthony Murphy, electrical inspector Bill Mooney and chief building official Kevin Kubo gave a presentation during the Hastings Planning Commission meeting Tuesday on building safety and an explanation of future process changes to include delegated authority.
May is Building Safety Month. Mayor Corey Stutte signed a proclamation during the May 9 Hastings City Council meeting acknowledging that fact.
Murphy said if a $1 million building suffers $500,000 damages, look at it as $500,000 lost and $500,000 saved.
Right now, annual fire loss in Hastings adds up to just under $1 million.
“That’s a number I want to change,” he said. “That’s going to take a group effort to try and reduce those numbers.”
Because of investments in fire protection, the city has saved $18 million for every $1 million lost.
“So really in pretty good shape, but that $1 million is higher than I ever want to see it,” Murphy said.
Hastings Fire and Rescue has been holding stakeholder meetings to educate the public about the department. The final meeting is 7 p.m. Thursday at Alcott Elementary cafeteria.
Those meetings have included presenting national standards on first responder response time and comparing Hastings to national standards.
Murphy wants to get to the point where every commercial building is inspected every one to three years.
He hopes to improve upon the current 3% to 7% annual inspection rate of the city’s 2,100 commercial occupancies.
State inspectors are stretched thin, as well.
“We’re a ways from where I would like to see us,” Murphy said. “I definitely would appreciate any feedback on that and any help we could do to get there.”
All three speakers included photos in their presentations of safety hazards such as a blocked fire lane or multiple extension cords and plugs using an electrical outlet.
Mooney said he wasn’t sure by looking at the photo of the overloaded outlet whether the outlet was 15 or 20 amps.
“No matter what it is, if it’s 15 or 20 amp, it’s still relying on the tensile strength of two little pinchers going on that blade when it comes into contact and holding it there,” he said. “So when you load up that much load onto those two little pinchers, there is a really good possibility that sooner or later that outlet is going to have a problem and fail and when it fails it could start the wall on fire.”
The city of Hastings requires that everyone working on electrical, mechanical gas fitting and plumbing systems at a business must be licensed and insured. Permits must be pulled and the work must be inspected unless it is a minor repair.
The city also requires that all electrical, mechanical gas fitting and plumbing businesses provide proof of insurance and have a master license with the city of Hastings.
“We have a huge problem in Hastings with people doing electrical work that are not qualified and then we end up with things like in those pictures I just showed you, which are very dangerous,” Mooney said.
Kubo, who started working for the city in November 2021, has been doing building inspections in other communities since 2008. Before that, he was a general contractor.
“I’ve tried to find a happy medium enforcing code and getting a building built,” he said.
In his capacity, Kubo wants to educate contractors and business owners.
“To let them know we’re not here to make things hard for them,” he said. “We’re here to help them get to where they want to be on operating their business.”
For instance, a new use of a building could affect codes and would require a change of occupancy permit.
A potential investor in a new business could call the city’s Development Services office for a pre-project meeting and building walk-through.
“That’s our job, is to inform you, to keep you from spending money when you’re not supposed to be spending money,” Kubo said.
Murphy said he regularly informs businesses when they could take advantage of tax incentives and grant programs.
Another way the city plans to streamline the development process is to eventually implement delegated authority and changes to the fire protection portion of the Hastings City Code.
Delegated authority is the process of the Nebraska State Fire Marshal delegating authority. The practice is fairly common among other communities and has been requested of the city of Hastings.
Currently, the city and state each conduct plan review processes on a development project.
When the Planning Commission meets in June it will act on a recommendation for code changes pertaining to fire code including cost recovery and fee schedules, including the plan review fee, which would have a minimum cost of $15.
Currently, the city doesn’t recoup review fee costs.
“We’re doing all these reviews, all these inspections and we’re not asking for any type of covering of those costs,” Murphy said. “We would like to start doing that.”
He used the new $70 million Grand Island Regional Hospital as an example.
The current Hastings fire code review fee for such a project would be $0, even though it would take a lot of Murphy’s time. The state is limited to charging a maximum of $500.
By comparison, Murphy said the actual Grand Island fire review fee for the project was $120,852.
“I don’t want to go to that extreme,” he said. “I want to make sure we’re remaining developer-friendly. I want to recoup costs; I don’t want to go to $120,000.”
The city regularly compares its fee schedules to those in other communities.
His proposal is recouping $18,000 for that same $70 million project.
“From zero dollars to $18,000, yes, that’s a jump,” he said. “We’re also gaining a heck of a lot of efficiency in that.”
That, plus operational permit fees, would allow Murphy to get someone else to assist with the fire code workload and increase the number of annual inspections and allow delegated authority to be possible.
The speakers will give this same presentation 5:30 p.m. May 24 at the Hastings Public Library.
