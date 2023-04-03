Theis Auto Care
General Excavating of Lincoln moves equipment and vehicles onto the old Theis Auto Care property at Third Street and Denver Avenue Monday afternoon, preparing to remove concrete and underground tanks in preparation for the old service station’s demolition next week.

 Andy Raun/Tribune

The city of Hastings will move forward this week and next in clearing the former Theis Auto Care service station at Third Street and Denver Avenue, just south of the public library.

General Excavating of Lincoln had moved equipment onto the property by Monday afternoon, with the intention of getting to work removing concrete

