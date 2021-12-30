Forget the dropping ball in Times Square at midnight Eastern Time on New Year’s Eve:
Old Man Winter most likely will be dropping the hammer on Tribland at that very same hour.
The much-anticipated 2022 looks poised to begin with a blast of snow and wind that could make travel conditions throughout the region treacherous late Friday night and throughout the day Saturday.
As of midafternoon Thursday, the National Weather Service was predicting snowfall of 3-8 inches across the Tribune’s readership area between 6 p.m. Friday and midnight Sunday, with the greatest amounts expected to the south of Hastings.
The snow is expected to move into the region from west to east late Friday, with the heaviest and most widespread snowfall occurring between 3 a.m. and 6 p.m. on New Year’s Day.
Associated hazards are to include slick and snow-covered roads and blowing snow, with bone-chilling winds and near-blizzard conditions likely at times on Saturday.
A total of 3-5 inches of snowfall was being predicted for Hastings. Other affected Tribland communities include Franklin and Minden, 3-6 inches; Geneva, 4-6 inches; Superior, and Smith Center and Mankato in Kansas, 5-7 inches; and Hebron, 5-8 inches.
A winter storm watch has been issued for Clay, Fillmore, Thayer, Nuckolls, Webster, Franklin and Harlan counties for 3 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. The predicted trouble in that area includes 4-8 inches of snow combined with northerly winds gusting to around 30 miles per hour.
A wind chill advisory will be in effect from the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Eve until noon on New Year’s Day for all of south central Nebraska and north central Kansas, including all of Tribland. Wind chill values of minus-15 to minus-25 degrees are expected in that timeframe and again Saturday evening into Sunday morning.
The air temperature overnight Friday into New Year’s Day is expected to drop to minus-2 degrees. The daytime high on Saturday will be 7, and the overnight low into Sunday will drop to minus-9.
NWS encourages travelers to check the forecast and road conditions before leaving home; keep mobile phones handy; pack an emergency supply kit; winterize vehicles; and remember to don winter gear including a hat, a scarf or knit mask that covers the face and mouth, mittens or gloves, water-resistant coat and boots, and several layers of loose-fitting clothing.
Refinements to the weekend forecast are expected during the day on Friday.
As of now, clear and largely sunny conditions are expected to return to the area Sunday and remain for much of the week ahead, with daytime high temperatures reaching 27 on Sunday, 38 on Monday, 45 on Tuesday, 29 on Wednesday and 16 on Thursday.
