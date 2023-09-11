CLAY CENTER — Watching an Avery steam engine tractor track across the grandstand in the parade, Joyce Schlick of Fairfield commented on what the machine represented.
“That’s how they plowed the prairie up,” she said.
CLAY CENTER — Watching an Avery steam engine tractor track across the grandstand in the parade, Joyce Schlick of Fairfield commented on what the machine represented.
“That’s how they plowed the prairie up,” she said.
Instead of reading about such historical facts in a book, those age-old practices were brought to life this weekend during the 41st annual Old Trusty Antique and Collectors Show.
Schlick’s son demonstrated a log saw run by a steam engine, just another example of bringing history to life.
Demonstrations through the weekend included threshing, shelling, plowing, ensilage chopping, straw baling, Baker fan operation, blacksmithing, rope making, broom making, wheel wrighting, lumber milling, sorghum milling, candle making, weaving, spinning, and Dutch oven cooking.
“It’s not just hearing about it, but actually getting to see them operating,” Schlick said. “It’s a walking history.”
For her part founding the Clay County Historical Society and maintaining the county’s history, Schlick received a Heritage Hero Award from History Nebraska. Lucille Schliep of Glenvil also was awarded alongside Schlick for her involvement in the Clay County Historical Society.
Marilyn Moore, a member of the History Nebraska Board of Trustees, attended Old Trusty and presented the award right before Saturday’s parade.
She said the women’s efforts embody History Nebraska’s mission to preserve, collect and share the histories of people across the state.
“We’re glad to recognize and honor these people,” Moore said. “These are people who take the time to know those stories and pass them down.”
The Heritage Hero Award recognizes local volunteers of history organizations around the state for their time and effort in helping to share Nebraska’s history.
Crime and courts reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.