CLAY CENTER — Two long-ago farm equipment manufacturers with “Avery” in their name will share in the spotlight here Sept. 9-10 at the 41st annual Old Trusty Antique and Collectors Show.
Avery steam engines, tractors and equipment will be featured at this year’s show along with BF Avery tractors and equipment, lawn and garden tractors, and Fairbanks-Morse engines and equipment.
The Old Trusty show runs 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 8-5 Sunday on the Clay County Fairgrounds. Daily admission is charged at the gate. Children age 5 and under are admitted free.
Parades of antique tractors, farm machines and automobiles are planned for 1 p.m. each day, and antique tractor pulls will take place in the afternoons.
Featured musical entertainers will be B.D. and the Boys at 7 p.m. Saturday and Full Circle (the Reed Family Band) at 11 a.m. Sunday. Both shows are available for no additional charge.
The second weekend of each September, Old Trusty is the place to view displays of antique tractors and equipment; gas, steam and hot-air engines; and antique cars and trucks.
Demonstrations and displays, an indoor-outdoor flea market and food offerings will be available throughout the show, which is sponsored by the Clay County Historical Society.
A quilt show will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days at the Clay County Museum across the road. “Big Allis,” an antique Allis-Chalmers stationary steam engine with a 14-foot-diameter flywheel, will be available for viewing in the museum’s Ag Hall.
Demonstrations at Old Trusty are planned to include threshing, shelling, plowing, ensilage chopping, straw baling, Baker fan operation, blacksmithing, ropemaking, broommaking, wheelwrighting, lumber milling, sorghum milling, candlemaking, weaving, spinning, and Dutch oven cooking.
According to internet sources, the Avery Company, a manufacturer of farm implements, was founded by Civil War veteran Robert Hanneman Avery and his brother, Cyrus, in Galesburg, Illinois. In the 1880s, they moved the operation to Peoria, Illinois, and manufactured an array of products including threshing machines, steam-traction tractors, motor cultivators and trucks. The company went out of business in the 1920s.
The BF Avery Co. was founded by Benjamin Franklin Avery in Clarksville, Virginia, in 1825 as a manufacturer of plows. The business moved to Louisville, Kentucky, in 1847.
The company’s focus shifted to tractors in the 1930s. It was bought out by Minneapolis-Moline in 1951, and the BF Avery line of tractors was discontinued in 1955.
Fairbanks, Morse and Co. began in Vermont in 1823 as a manufacturer of scales and later built pumps, engines, windmills, tractors and more. The Fairbanks Morse name continues today on products made by several different companies.
Tractor exhibitors will take part in a tractor drive Friday to gear up for this year's show. Here’s a schedule of Old Trusty Saturday and Sunday events:
Sept. 9
6:30 a.m.: Food stand opens to public
8 a.m.: Show opens with flag raising
9:30 a.m.: Team draft horses and mules on track in front of grandstand
10 a.m.: Ensilage-chopping and corn-shelling demonstrations, north of arena
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Quilt show and Ag Hall open at county museum (shuttle service between museum and fairgrounds available)
10 a.m to 4 p.m.: Living history demonstrations
11:30 a.m.: Country chicken barbecue served by Fairfield Community Club, drink stand
1 p.m.: Parade
2:30 p.m.: Threshing and straw baling demonstrations, west parking lot
2:30 p.m.: Stock antique tractor pull (1959 and older), in front of grandstand
2:30 p.m.: Horse-farming demonstrations, northwest area of parking lot
2:30 p.m.: Kids’ pedal tractor pull for ages 12 and under, in front of grandstand
5 p.m.: Country beef barbecue served by Clay Center Lions Club, west end of grandstand area
7 p.m.: Free grandstand show by B.D. and the Boys
Sept. 10
6:30-9 a.m.: Pancake breakfast in food stand (open to the public)
8 a.m.: Flag raising; all displays and flea market booths open
9 a.m.: Church service under shade tree
10 a.m.: Ensilage-chopping and corn-shelling demonstrations, north of arena
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Ag Hall and quilt show open at museum (shuttle service available)
11 a.m.: Free grandstand show by Full Circle
11:30 a.m.: Country pork barbecue served by Harvard Community Club, west end of grandstand arena
1 p.m: Parade, in front of grandstand
2:30 p.m.: Threshing and straw-baling demonstrations, west parking lot
2:30 p.m.: Kids’ pedal tractor pull for ages 12 and under, in front of grandstand
2:30 p.m.: Antique open tractor pull (1959 and older), in front of grandstand
5 p.m.: Show closes
