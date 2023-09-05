p09-07-19CLAoldtrusty1.jpg (copy)
Buy Now

In this September 2019 file photo, Bill Maul (left) of Kearney sits atop his tractor while talking to Larry Holmberg of Riverton (right) while they wait for the Old Trusty tractor drive from Clay Center to Fairfield to begin. This year's 41st annual Old Trusty show runs Saturday and Sunday.

 Tribune archives

CLAY CENTER — Two long-ago farm equipment manufacturers with “Avery” in their name will share in the spotlight here Sept. 9-10 at the 41st annual Old Trusty Antique and Collectors Show.

Avery steam engines, tractors and equipment will be featured at this year’s show along with BF Avery tractors and equipment, lawn and garden tractors, and Fairbanks-Morse engines and equipment.

0
0
0
0
0