The Dunmire, Fisher & Hastings law office now is under a new name, but the lawyers coming in to work with David Fisher and Charles Hastings are familiar faces in town and want to continue the legacy established at that firm.
Omaha firm Fraser Stryker PC LLO announced on Oct. 1 the acquisition of Dunmire, Fisher & Hastings. The Fraser Stryker Hastings office will continue to be led by Fisher and Hastings.
“We’re not spring chickens anymore,” Fisher said. “We’re looking to transition our practice, to continue to serve our clients and provide them good legal representation. We think the Fraser Stryker arrangement gives an excellent opportunity to do that.”
Fraser Stryker partners — and Hastings natives — Daniel C. Pauley and Jordan W. Adam also will step in to provide legal resources to Dunmire, Fisher & Hastings’ clients.
“I think that’s pivotal,” Fisher said. “They’re planning on having a presence here in Hastings immediately and indefinitely. After Chuck and I are gone, they are going to be the face of the local office.”
Adam, a 2000 Hastings High School graduate, practiced law in Grand Island three years before joining Fraser Stryker nearly 11 years ago.
Working in the law office on the second floor of the Heritage Bank building, 800 W. Third St., is nothing new for Pauley, a 2007 Hastings College graduate, who worked in the Dunmire, Fisher & Hastings office eight years and became a partner.
He hasn’t stopped practicing in Hastings.
“My family’s still here, my wife’s family’s all still here,” he said. “They don’t care if I’m back as long as I bring one of the grandkids with me.”
Pauley is general counsel for the Hastings Economic Development Corp. and Hastings College and represents many Hastings area residents.
Adam also represents several people in the area.
“It’s an easy transition for us, because where do you get a better community than Hastings?” Adam said.
With the addition of Fisher and Hastings as attorneys “of counsel,” the Fraser Stryker roster of lawyers now includes 56 names.
Pauley described Hastings and Fisher as two men with an incredible practice.
“They’re well respected,” he said. “They taught me a lot about law. They were looking for a good transition plan for their staff that they care very much about, for their great practice and for their clients.”
Hastings and Fisher have been partners in their current law firm since 1987, with both men having a presence in Hastings long before that.
The Dunmire, Fisher & Hastings law firm has had a presence in Hastings for many decades, starting with Al Blessing.
Lawrence Dunmire was a longtime stalwart at the firm, as well.
Hastings appreciates that the acquisition provides continuity for clients and everyone associated with the law office.
“When that firm expressed an interest to come out to central Nebraska, we thought it fit well with our goal of trying to transition us away from the practice, eventually, and provide a place for our clients and our staff,” he said.
It should be a seamless transition for the clients that want to continue working with Hastings and Fisher.
“Dave and I will be around here for, God willing, a few more years,” Hastings said. “We don’t really plan on retiring entirely, but hopefully this will give our clients an opportunity to meet some of the attorneys with Fraser Stryker and build a relationship with them that will go long into the future.”
Pauley said Tammi Jacobsen and Heather Hartman, who work in the Hastings office, are incredible support staff.
“Their clients know me,” he said. “I was working with them a lot. I still work with them in a lot of different ways. They know Jordan because of his family and his history here.”
Adam’s parents, George and Colleen, and his brother, Tyler, have been involved in many philanthropic causes in Hastings over the years.
“Those are things Fraser Stryker wants to support, as well,” Adam said.
Similarly, Adam described Fisher and Hastings as two pillars of the Hastings community.
For Fisher, community involvements include service on the Hastings Civil Service Commission, Educational Service Unit No. 9 board, Hastings Noon Lions Club, Hastings Noon Rotary Club, Mid-West Lodge 317, Hastings Valley of the Scottish Rite and Tehama Shrine.
Hastings’ community work involves, among other groups, the Hastings Community Foundation, Hearts & Hands Against Hunger of Hastings, Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce, First Presbyterian Church, Hastings Noon Kiwanis Club, and Hastings Family YMCA.
“These guys care deeply about what they built, and they wanted a good succession plan for it,” Pauley said. “In the simplest form, I think we created a succession plan for their practice that they are very much going to be a part of and help do in a way that makes sense and transitions what they’ve built and their clients’ needs not only to a group who can do it, but to a group who can do it through two partners in Jordan and I who know and respect and understand this community very, very well and want to serve it as members of the community and do the work.”
