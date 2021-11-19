A 20-year-old Omaha man accused of injuring an officer as he fled an investigation denied the charges Nov. 16 in Adams County District Court.
Zachery Marcoe pleaded not guilty to charges of assault on a officer, operating a vehicle to avoid arrest, criminal impersonation, obstructing an officer, a third offense of willful reckless driving and driving under revocation.
Adams County District Judge Terri Harder scheduled a pre-trial hearing for Jan. 4, 2022, at 9:30 a.m.
Marcoe allegedly called for help when the passenger in his vehicle became unresponsive after taking an unknown illicit narcotic, according to the arrest affidavit. When Hastings Police Department officers arrived, Marcoe gave a fake name, but officers knew he was lying due to previous interactions with the man Marcoe claimed to be.
Marcoe then gave officers his name and date of birth. He asked Officer Steven Archibald if he could retrieve his identification from the vehicle but was denied. When Archibald turned away to answer a question, Marcoe allegedly ran to his vehicle and got inside. Archibald pursued him and tried to pull Marcoe from the vehicle. Marcoe allegedly put the vehicle into drive and sped off, dragging Archibald about 15 feet before the officer was able to extricate himself from the vehicle.
Archibald reportedly struck his head on the roof of the vehicle and a brick wall after falling out of the car. He had road rash on his forearm and elbow, and had injured his foot. The officer was taken to Mary Lanning Healthcare for treatment.
Assault on a officer is a Class 2 felony punishable by up to 50 years in prison.
Operating a vehicle to avoid arrest and criminal impersonation are each a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Obstructing an officer and third-offense willful reckless driving are each a Class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
DUR is a Class 2 misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.
