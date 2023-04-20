As friends from around North America filtered into town Thursday afternoon, Harriett McFeely reflected on the adventure she’s had turning Hastings into a destination for researchers, believers, skeptics and those merely curious about the creatures referred to collectively as “Bigfoot.”
McFeely is the founder of the Bigfoot Crossroads of America Museum and Research Center at her home at 1205 E. 42nd St., using indoor and outdoor spaces on the acreage that once supported Country Meadows, a wedding venue she operated with her late husband, Dick.
Along the way, she’s become known as “the Bigfoot Lady.” And this weekend, she will open her home and heart to old and new friends gathered for her sixth Nebraska Bigfoot Conference sponsored by the Adams County Convention and Visitors Bureau and Jerry Spady Chevrolet GMC Corvette Hummer.
The conference runs Friday and Saturday at the Hastings City Auditorium, 400 N. Hastings Ave. The program starts 9 a.m. each day and will feature a total of 13 speakers, two film screenings, vendors, food offerings and fellowship. Tickets will be available at the door.
The full schedule is available at https://nebraskabigfootmuseum.com/bigfoot-conference-2023.
The event is expected to draw visitors from 13 or 14 U.S. states and from Canada — hundreds in all.
At midafternoon Thursday, McFeely took time to visit about her lifelong interest in science and anthropology, the winding path that led her to establish her museum and conference, and all the friends she’s made as a result.
“I’ve been a Bigfooter since I was 8,” she said.
Meanwhile, her cellphone was ringing almost constantly as supporters making final preparations for the conference called for information and marching orders.
“I just look forward to it so much, and we just have a blast,” McFeely said of the annual conferences, which began on Valentine’s Day weekend in 2017 and later were moved from February to April in hopes of better weather. The 2020 conference had to be canceled altogether due to the pandemic; the 2021 edition was moved to the open-air Chautauqua Park Pavilion for continuing COVID-19 health and safety reasons.
McFeely said she and Dick, a retired chamber of commerce executive, had traveled many miles to attend Bigfoot conferences together in other states through the years. She said it was Dick’s idea for the couple to establish a conference in Nebraska, and that they were making plans for the inaugural run when Dick — an experienced event planner — died in June 2016.
After a brief period of self-doubt, McFeely decided to press ahead with the project. For that first year, she managed to land musician and celebrity Bigfoot researcher Lyle Blackburn as a featured speaker, having met him previously at a conference in Honobia, Oklahoma.
That first year’s program also included David Ford, the writer, director, co-executive producer and star of the 2015 feature film “Something in the Woods,” along with Stuart Miller, the other co-executive producer, who were a hit with Hastings audience members intrigued by their expressions of Christian faith.
Altogether that first year, McFeely said, the conference drew close to 400 attendees when she wondered if she could attract 25 people on a Friday and 50 on Saturday.
“I was so shocked,” she said.
The Friday program brought an audience of 250 to the convention center at the C3 Hotel.
“I thought if I had 25 people (on the Friday) it would be a miracle,” she recalled. “A big one.”
Because of Blackburn, Ford and Miller’s role in launching the conference back in 2017, McFeely said, she is excited to have Blackburn on the program again this year — the first time he has returned since the inaugural event.
He is scheduled to present on Friday morning.
Although Ford is unable to attend, McFeely said, she has received permission to offer a screening of “Something in the Woods” on Friday evening.
This year’s conference will be the first since McFeely’s organization obtained 501c(3) nonprofit status from the U.S. Internal Revenue Service — a big step forward meaning donors will be able to make tax-deductible gifts to support the group going forward. The 501c(3) status is for organizations with an educational, religious or cultural mission.
The conference also occurs as McFeely and her supporters are finishing a new third wing of the museum, which will be dedicated to the memory of McFeely’s friend, mentor and collaborator Joe Taylor.
Taylor, who operated what McFeely describes as the nation’s largest fossil museum at Crosbyton, Texas, died unexpectedly in March. He was to have been a speaker at this year’s Hastings conference.
McFeely, an evangelical Christian, said she admired Taylor’s strong Christian faith, as well as his intellect and his generosity of spirit. She had spent time in Texas helping Taylor repair his museum following a tornado, and Taylor had provided many items for McFeely to display in Nebraska.
The new museum wing, which will occupy the former wedding chapel on the property, will include information and exhibits related to creationism. One of the exhibits will be a scale-model replica of Noah’s Ark, as described in the Book of Genesis, built by supporter Bob Reinke of Hebron. Others will involve dinosaurs and cryptids, which are defined as creatures not recognized by science as existing.
Arnold Williams, a friend and supporter of McFeely’s who lives in the Dallas area, arrived in Hastings Thursday afternoon with his friend Sharee Anglin for this weekend’s convention.
For Williams, who is retired after a long career in the electronics industry, this will be his third visit to Hastings and his second Nebraska Bigfoot Conference. Anglin is a first-timer.
While neither Williams nor Anglin expressed a strong opinion about the existence of Bigfoot, Williams said he had made a fast friend in McFeely when he and some other friends stopped at her museum five or six years ago, just looking for something new and different to learn about while they were in the area for Husker Harvest Days in Hall County.
“She spent two hours with us,” Williams said. “She’s just a wonderful person.”
While Williams is unsure what to think about Bigfoot, he said, it’s fascinating to come to Hastings, sit back, and listen to conference presenters and attendees share their experiences.
“It’s amazing to attend this conference and hear all the stories,” he said.
“I’m not a big Bigfoot believer, but I wanted to hear these stories,” Anglin added.
Williams and Anglin knew and admired McFeely’s friend Taylor. When they arrived Thursday, they returned to McFeely a braided U.S. flag McFeely had given to Taylor to exhibit in Crosbyton.
McFeely first saw such a flag a few years back when she was contacted by people in Garrison, a small community near David City, where the flag flying at the Garrison Cemetery had been torn into strips, braided and then knotted in a way reminiscent of the braiding of horse manes some attribute to Bigfoot creatures.
Publicity from that story — McFeely later wrote a book about it, called “A Walk on the Weird Side” (2021) — has brought calls about similar phenomena from far and wide.
“I now have 43 of these,” she said, referring to the flag just returned from Crosbyton.
McFeely said she is grateful for friends and advisers like Taylor, Williams, Reinke and others who have believed in her and have helped her to build up her project, make sound decisions and nurture her passion.
She was late to the game, having been unable to afford college as a young person and then pulled by life in other directions.
“All my life, everyone predicted I would be a massive failure,” she said, referring to others in the past who were less supportive. “It makes me so darn mad that they’re all dead, and I wanted to say ‘I told you so.’ ”
During the years when many her age would be retired, McFeely feels she has come into her own as a researcher, author, event planner and museum curator.
“It’s been so much fun,” she said. “I have never been happier in my entire life. I’m doing what I really, really love.”
