By a 5-3 margin, Mayor Corey Stutte and the Hastings City Council voted Monday to go on record in support of the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s plan to rebuild U.S. Highway 6 across the east side of Hastings, eliminating the 3-Points curve and replacing it with a roundabout somewhere in the vicinity of South Street and Elm Avenue.

Council members Shawn Hartmann, Butch Eley, Matt Fong and Jeniffer Beahm voted in favor of the resolution indicating the city’s full support for the project, including the roundabout and a three-lane roadway section between Showboat Boulevard and Elm Avenue on the South Street alignment and between South Street and J Street on the Elm Avenue alignment.

