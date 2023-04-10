By a 5-3 margin, Mayor Corey Stutte and the Hastings City Council voted Monday to go on record in support of the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s plan to rebuild U.S. Highway 6 across the east side of Hastings, eliminating the 3-Points curve and replacing it with a roundabout somewhere in the vicinity of South Street and Elm Avenue.
Council members Shawn Hartmann, Butch Eley, Matt Fong and Jeniffer Beahm voted in favor of the resolution indicating the city’s full support for the project, including the roundabout and a three-lane roadway section between Showboat Boulevard and Elm Avenue on the South Street alignment and between South Street and J Street on the Elm Avenue alignment.
Councilmen Brad Consbruck, Steve Huntley and Marc Rowan opposed the resolution. Councilwoman Joy Huffaker was not present for the meeting, and Stutte cast the fifth affirmative vote, providing the majority necessary for the resolution to pass.
The vote came during the council’s first regular April meeting at the City Building. As most council meetings have been recently, Monday’s was attended by a standing-room-only crowd.
With the city’s resolution now approved, the state agency is expected to move forward with more detailed design work and public informational meetings that are part of putting the final project together.
Construction is anticipated to take place over two years’ time in 2025 and 2026.
In October 2021, the state agency estimated the project cost at around $32.5 million, 80% of which would be covered by the state. The city is responsible for 20%, which based on the 2021 estimate would be around $6.5 million. But in a recent joint letter of support for the project issued by the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce, Hastings Economic Development Corp., Hastings Young Professionals and Hastings Manufacturers Association, the groups predicted the total investment now could be more like $40 million.
While no one on the council expressed outright opposition to the highway project Monday, much of the council’s discussion centered on the wisdom of installing a roundabout right at the corner of South and Elm.
At recent meetings, council members and other local residents have expressed concerns about motorist and pedestrian safety; the possibility of traffic backups through the roundabout when the nearby BNSF Railway Elm Avenue crossing is blocked by a train; and the detriment to two commercial businesses in particular: Eldon’s Automotive on the northeast corner of the intersection and Big Dally’s Deli Store No. 2 on the southwest corner.
Eldon’s Automotive is Huffaker’s family’s business, so she would have a conflict of interest as a council member voting on plans for the intersection.
Monday’s debate also turned on the possibility that the state could build a roundabout at the corner of J Street and Elm Avenue to replace the so-called KICS curve, thereby helping promote trucks’ use of the southeast bypass and commensurately reduce truck traffic on U.S. 6 across the east side of town — most notably in the vicinity of Good Samaritan Village.
(The southeast bypass was created by improving Showboat Boulevard from U.S. 6 south to J Street and then J Street west to the KICS curve, where motorists rejoin the highway.)
The idea of installing a roundabout at J and Elm has been promoted recently to local and state officials by Willis Hunt, a former city engineer and city councilman and an active member of the local group Hastings Citizens With a Voice.
City Engineering Director Lee Vrooman said Monday that while the idea of a roundabout at J and Elm has been mentioned to the state and the state is open to considering it, such a structure would not take the place of the proposed roundabout at South and Elm.
“My understanding is it’s not an ‘either-or’ on the roundabout,” Vrooman said.
Responding to questions posed by council members, Vrooman also said during the meeting that the state was insisting that the council specifically endorse construction of a roundabout in the vicinity of South and Elm.
The idea of reconstructing U.S. 6 on the South Street and Elm Avenue alignments in Hastings has been in some stage of planning since the 1980s. The project was officially endorsed by the City Council in 2016 before the state delayed it.
In October 2021, the state changed its concept for the project, reducing the number of lanes from five to three (four lanes currently are provided) and replacing the previous plan for a perpendicular, channelized intersection at South and Elm controlled by stoplights with a plan for a roundabout.
At a March 20 City Council work session, Mick Syslo, roadway design engineer for the state Department of Transportation, told the council that although much work remains to finalize the project design, his agency already has determined a roundabout at South and Elm will be the best way to regulate traffic there and little could be said or done to change that decision at this point.
Syslo told the council his agency would not spend any more money on design work for the project without a City Council resolution in hand, and that he hoped the city would not delay progress on the project so much as to cost the timetable an entire construction season.
Stutte said Monday he believes the state is serious in its stance that the city’s rejection of a roundabout at or near South and Elm would be a dealbreaker.
“That’s not up for negotiation,” he said.
The public comment portion of Monday’s meeting saw several speakers come to the podium with remarks on the highway issue.
“I believe this project is needed badly and has been for years,” Hunt told the council. “ … Nevertheless, I think that this design does not address what the major issues are. The major issue is the trucks.”
Both Mike Bruns and his daughter-in-law, Rebecca Bruns, testified in connection with their family business, Big Dally’s Deli. Both said they support the project but are going to have serious problems with the roundabout as it’s currently portrayed in state drawings.
“I am in favor of the project going ahead,” Mike Bruns said. “We’ve sat on it for so long, I want to do something. The only part of it is, I hope we can do some changes on the plans for the roundabout so we don’t go out of business.”
Several speakers, including representatives of the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce and Hastings Economic Development Corp., again expressed their groups’ support for the project as designed by the state.
Sean Vontz of Ayr, owner of Vontz Paving Inc. of Hastings and president of Associated General Contractors of Nebraska, said his understanding is that if the city doesn’t work with the state to move the U.S. 6 project forward now, the state will apply an asphalt overlay to the existing roadway within the next couple of years but would not consider a big project there again for another 10 years or even longer, given many other big projects coming down the pike.
“The DOT has the funds right now, and I highly doubt funds will be available in the future due to all this infrastructure going on in the eastern part of the state,” Vontz said.
Councilman Butch Eley said eliminating the 3-Points curve and installing the roundabout at South and Elm ought to slow traffic and alleviate safety concerns in the area of GSV.
Councilman Shawn Hartmann made the motion to approve Monday’s resolution. He acknowledged saying at the March 20 work session he has concerns about the exact location of the proposed roundabout, but said the resolution must be passed so the city can continue to work with the state on that issue and other design details.
“I do have concerns about the roundabout; however, this is a very small part of a very large project,” Hartmann said. “I think we’re foolish if we don’t do anything about it. I’d like to point out that voting for this moves it forward so we can get into the more detailed planning.”
Beahm, who along with Huntley represents southeastern Hastings as part of the city’s First Ward, said she had decided to support Monday’s resolution.
“A few folks I’ve probably spoken to in the audience here know I was not really pleased with the design of the roundabout, but I do think it’s time for some improvement in this part of our city, and I look forward to future conversations about how we can improve this intersection,” Beahm said. “I think this (vote) is the first step to that conversation.”
Consbruck said he doesn’t oppose the U.S. 6 project generally, but that he doesn’t know if the state has considered placing a roundabout anyplace other than at South and Elm. He said he would like to see a vote on the resolution pushed back 30-45 days or so in order to learn from state officials why J and Elm wouldn’t be a better location for a roundabout — especially with a new biodiesel plant coming online east of Hastings that will only increase U.S. 6 truck traffic.
“Yes, this is a big project, and we should be interested,” Consbruck said. “And we’ve got to get it right the first time.”
Huntley said he likes the U.S. 6 project but isn’t sold on the roundabout location. He moved to amend Monday’s resolution to replace references to the roundabout with “intersection improvements” and to specifically ask the state to consider intersection improvements at J and Elm.
After Huntley’s motion was seconded, City Attorney Jesse Oswald informed the council that under the council’s rules of procedure, motions may not be amended on the floor.
On the other hand, motions to table are permissible under the council’s rules, Oswald said, So Consbruck made a motion to table the resolution, and Huntley seconded. That motion failed 4-3, with Consbruck, Huntley and Councilman Marc Rowan voting in favor.
Rowan stated he would be casting his vote on Monday’s main motion in solidarity with the people in Hastings who don’t feel like they have a voice in city government.
