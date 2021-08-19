One domestic abuse survivor has turned her pain into art to give back to the organization that aided in her escape from her abuser.
DeeLinda Anderson found a 1930s Chevron wardrobe in January and started repainting it. She didn’t know what it would be used for, but wanted to take the old piece of furniture and give it new life.
Painting layer after layer, she found healing through the process, confronting her feelings of self-doubt, fear and anger about an abusive relationship she was in from 2014 through 2019.
“I was just throwing paint, and I was mad,” she said. “I was down on the floor crying. I got up the next morning and I looked at the wardrobe and it looked like two faces. It looks like a guy screaming in a girl’s ear. It looks like she was terrified and crying.”
She continued adding layers as the mood struck her. Each time, she saw a new piece emerge from the old wardrobe structure. Each layer seemed to heal her more and more.
Now, the wardrobe is being donated to enCourage Advocacy Center as part of a new fundraising event for the organization, which provides support, guidance and education to men, women and children to live a life free from domestic and sexual violence. The agency offers a variety of services to help educate, advocate and eliminate domestic violence in south central Nebraska.
Executive Director Jo Springer said there is a tendency to view domestic violence as an individual issue, but oftentimes the solidarity and connection with others in a similar situation can be beneficial.
“People usually have an idea they have to be ready to leave to call us,” she said. “That’s not the case. We don’t have to involve law enforcement. Our goal is to help them be safer.”
Anderson said the welcoming nature of the employees at enCourage helped ease her mind as she tried to figure out what to do.
“They have been great to me,” she said. “They set me up with counseling, and they have been nothing but awesome. They are supportive, and they don’t judge. We get along great, and I think that I have found my soul family.”
Thanks to a friend named Ripple Ratt and the connections made through enCourage, she was able to extricate herself from the abusive situation. The organization helped her connect to various resources in the community so she could get back on her feet after the abuse, when she had to flee Kansas and start over in Harvard.
“Having to let go of the pride and ask for help put you in a different spot,” Anderson said. “You have to be thankful for all of your blessings. It has been wonderful.”
That’s why Anderson wanted to give back to enCourage. When the opportunity to give back arose, she jumped at the chance.
Her wardrobe will be raffled off to help raise money during enCourage Community: Celebrate, Create, Give. The event will be Saturday from 2:30-6 p.m.
Tickets for the event or raffle can be purchased at The Lark on Saturday or through the enCourage office. The raffle winner doesn’t need to be present to win.
The inaugural event celebrates women-owned businesses in downtown Hastings with pop-up experiences and is planned to become a signature fundraising event for enCourage.
Avani Day Spa and Yoga Studio will offer a healing sound bath with guided meditation, a relaxing experience meant to calm the nervous system and clear the mind.
At Bath Bliss Gifts, participants will build a terrarium to breathe life into their homes or offices.
First Street Brewing Co. will offer a kombucha brewing and tasting experience.
I AM Me will present Closet Conundrums Personal Styling to help anyone with a piece of clothing they love but can never figure out how to wear.
Lemon & Co. Juicery will teach newcomers all about the health benefits of juicing, how to get started at home, and sample different juices made at Lemon & Co.
Queen City Interiors will present Cocktails and Charcuterie for party hosting tips.
Jamey Hamburger, owner of Odyssey, will demonstrate quick pickling for veggies and a cocktail infusion.
Matti Kershner from Queen City Interiors will teach how to build an epic charcuterie board using the pickled veggies and an assortment of goodies.
Rosa Maria’s Wellness will provide a transcendental experience of healing energy with crystals to get a boost of positivity.
What the Dickens? will offer afternoon tea with Caroline and Beth to learn about the history and traditions of afternoon tea, including myths and facts about tea etiquette, and enjoy a traditional cream tea.
For more information about the event, call 402-463-5810, visit www.encouragecenter.org or visit the enCourage page on Facebook.
