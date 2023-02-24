Opal Johnson stepped in to babysit Michael Doremus’ children one day when the former captain with the Hastings Police Department was called in for a court hearing, watching the kids in the office while he appeared in court.
“She always saw the cops as her extended family,” he said. “Whether babysitting or working on big projects in the department, she’s always been there. She never complained.”
Johnson, 70, had her last day with the police department Friday after nearly 45 years with the department. The department hosted a reception in her honor in the HPD auditorium with present and former employees coming to offer congratulations to the administrative assistant.
Johnson said it was time to turn the reins over to another.
“I didn’t want to stay till I got grumpy and they kicked me out,” she said.
Though she still feels healthy, Johnson said her children wanted her to retire and take some time for herself. In retirement, she plans to spend more time with her grandchildren. She’s also looking forward to having more time for hobbies like traveling and sewing.
Johnson started working as a dispatcher with HPD in September 1978. Her late husband, Jerald, had applied for the job, but wasn’t allowed to work at the police department because his father was employed there at the time.
Jerald then suggested Opal apply and take the test and she succeeded. She had two little kids at home, but the couple’s parents helped with childcare.
When the 911 center was moved into the civil defense category, Johnson stayed with the police department to help Claire Sharrick as secretary. Sharrick is a former HPD administrative assistant who retired in 2017 after 40 years with the department herself.
Sharrick enjoyed her time running the office with Johnson.
“She was always willing to help others on both sides, the public and officers,” Sharrick said. “It was wonderful to work with her.”
Johnson has seen many changes in the department during her four decades there. She started in the old police department downtown, which was much too crowded for the budding department. She said officers had much more room once they moved to the renovated school.
She recalls filling boxes upon boxes with paperwork, only to later computerize those records as the department went paperless.
“It was always interesting,” Johnson said. “You never had the same thing twice. You got to meet a lot of nice people.”
Through each change, Chief Adam Story said Johnson was there to help manage the budget, run payroll and daily distributions. He appreciates the time and dedication she showed during the 28 years he’s been with the department.
“She’s done a lot for the agency and been loyal through the years,” he said. “She was always able to modernize and change processes. We greatly appreciate her taking that on.”
Story said the department hired an administrative assistant to take over Johnson’s duties, but there isn’t a way to replace the institutional knowledge she brought to the agency.
Officer Ethan Sharman has been with the department for five years and said Johnson has been helpful as he learned the job.
“It will definitely be different without her,” he said.
