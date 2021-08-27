The following are purple ribbon winners in open class at the 2021 Adams County Fair. The age categories (except for Art category) are youth 5-11; teen 12-18; adult 19-60; senior 60-74; senior plus 75 and up.
Baking
Best of Show: Debbie Holmberg, raspberry-pecan quick bread
Honorable Mention: Maggie McCready, wheat-potato rolls
Leola Lay Memorial Award Youth/Teen: Margaret Stroot, hot chocolate & marshmallow cookies
Leola Lay Memorial Award Adult/Senior/Senior Plus: Debbie Holmberg, raspberry-pecan quick bread
Bread
Whole Wheat
Adult: Kendra Bargen
Other
Youth: Sidney O’Dey
Senior: Valarie Hesman
Senior Plus: Phyllis O’Dey
Quick breads
Banana
Adult: Lisa Novak
Coffee Cake (unfrosted)
Youth: Bailey Hickok
Rhubarb
Senior Plus: Phyllis O’Dey
Muffins (4)
Adult: Lisa Novak
Senior: Janice Baird
Other
Senior: Debbie Holmberg
Bread Machine
Yeast Rolls
Adult: Jamie Hickok
Other
Adult: Brad Lang
Rolls (4, unfrosted)
Other
Senior: Maggie McCready
Candy
Fudge
Adult: Lisa Novak
Other
Senior: Jody Buescher
Cakes
Angel Food
Adult: Lisa Novak
Senior: Wendell Verhage
Chiffon
Adult: Kendra Bargen
Other
Adult: Katelyn Werner
Cookies (4 each)
Sugar
Adult: Jamie Klein
Chocolate
Adult: Brad Lang
Senior: Jan Heady
Ginger
Adult: Brad Lang, Lisa Novak
Chocolate Chip
Youth: Margaret Stroot
Teen: Kerry Lang
Adult: Cris Wright
Senior: Janice Baird
Oatmeal
Youth: Bethany Splitt
Adult: Brad Lang
Peanut Butter
Adult: Brad Lang, Abby Queen
Senior Plus: Marilyn Stromer
Butterscotch
Adult: Lisa Novak
Bar Cookies
Adult: Lisa Novak
Senior: Bev Stein
Brownies, unfrosted
Youth: Kerry Lang
Adult: Brad Lang
Senior: Synthia Uden, Jim Harrenstein
Brownies, frosted
Adult: Lisa Novak
Zucchini
Senior: Dianne Conyers
Snickerdoodle
Adult: Lisa Novak
Other
Youth: Jackson MacDonald, Madelyn Hughes
Adult: Lisa Novak
Senior: Carol Harrenstein
No-Bake Cookies
Senior: Carol Harrenstein
Gluten Free Brownies
Adult: Kendra Bargen
Decorated Items
Best of Show: Ashley Petr, broken rock round cake
Honorable Mention: Jamie Klein, patriotic cookies
Decorated Cakes
Round Cake
Adult: Ashley Petr
Decorated Cookies
Gingerbread
Adult: Jamie Klein, patriotic cookies
Mints
Sugar
Senior: Carol Harrenstein
Senior Plus: Joyce Harrenstein
Pies
Best of Show: Amanda Collins, Meyer lemon tart
Honorable Mention: Heidi Evans, cheesecake
Cream Pies
Chocolate
Adult: Lisa Novak
Lemon Meringue
Senior: Debbie Holmberg
Other
Adult: Lisa Novak
Senior: Debbie Holmberg
Fruit Pies
Other
Adult: Kendra Bargen
Senior: Debbie Holmberg
Cheesecakes
Other
Adult: Heidi Evans
Tarts
Citrus (lemon, lime, or key lime)
Adult: Amanda Collins
Food Preservation (Canning)
Best of Show: Brad Lang, dried bananas
Honorable Mention: Dianne Conyers, raspberry jam
Vegetables
Green Beans
Senior: Dianne Conyers
Jelly
Wild Plum
Adult: Brad Lang
Other-Mulberry
Senior: Dianne Conyers
Jams, Preserves, Butters
Peach Jam
Senior: Jan Heady
Raspberry Jam
Senior: Dianne Conyers
Condiments
Tomato Paste
Adult: Cris Wright
Barbecue Sauce
Adult: Cris Wright
Juices
Tomato
Senior: Dianne Conyers
Dried Foods
Bananas
Adult: Brad Lang
Other-Strawberries
Adult: Brad Lang
Homemaking Exhibits
Best of County and Best in County State Fair Entry in Textile Arts: Radonda Rakestraw, needlepoint wall hanging
Honorable Mention, Textile Arts: Vicki Neiman
Best of Show and Best in County Quilt State Fair Entry: Kathy Haverly
Honorable Mention, Best in County Quilt: Kathy Riese
Best of Show, Large Quilts: Joan Nienhueser
Honorable Mention, Large Quilts: Julie Hein
Best of Show, Medium Quilts: Kathy Haverly
Honorable Mention, Medium Quilts: Kathy Riese
Best of Show, Small Quilts: Lisa Bulas
Honorable Mention, Small Quilts: Dianne Conyers
Best of Show, Mini Quilt: Sharon Selley
Rita Jaworski Memorial Purple Quilt Award: Diane Anstine
Quilt/Quilted Items
Classes are subdivided by the following methods:
Tied; Hand quilted by quilt maker (HQ); Hand quilted by other person or commercially quilted (HQC); Machine quilted by quilt maker (MQ); Machine quilted by maker, non-computerized long arm (MQLA); machine quilted by other person, long arm, computerized (MQLACP); machine quilted commercially, non-computerized, long arm (MQCLA); machine quilted commercially, long arm, computerized (MQCLACP); combination of hand/machine quilted or machine/tied, or hand/tied, or combination where two or more methods of quilting is done (COMB).
Quilts in classes are judges by quilting techniques.
Bed Quilts (Suitable for a bed. Minimum 60 inches by 76 inches)
Embroidered
Senior: Dixie Kuehn
Cotton Patchwork
Senior: Kathy Riese
Pieced, 10 different fabrics or less
Senior: Ann Hinton
Pieced, 11-24 different fabrics
Adult: Will Clarke
Senior: Joan Nienhueser, Julie Hein
25 or more different fabrics
Senior: Diane Anstine, Joan Nienhueser
Group Quilt
Senior: Deb Thompson
Mini Quilt Combination
Senior: Sharon Selley
Baby Quilts
Pieced
Adult: Lisa Bulas
Senior: Sharon Selley
Senior Plus: Arlen Brown
Combination of several different techniques (such as touching, beading, appliqué, piecing, cutwork, etc.)
Senior: Sharon Selley
Panel Quilt
Pieced (border added only)
Senior: Dixie Kuehn
Pieced (border and pieced blocks added)
Senior: Dixie Kuehn, Marsha Sukup
Senior Plus: Deb Bonham, Linda Kissler
Other
Senior Plus: Deb Bonham
Small Quilted Wall Hangings (not intended for bed covering)
Cotton Patchwork
Senior: Dianne Conyers
Pieced, 10 different fabrics or less
Senior: Deb Thompson
Adult: Lisa Bulas
Pieced, 25 or more different fabrics
Senior: Julie Bohlke
Combination of several different techniques (such as touching, beading, appliqué, piecing, cutwork, etc.)
Senior: Kathy Riese, Vi Clements
Large Quilted Wall Hangings (not intended for bed covering)
Appliqué
Senior: Vi Clements, Sharon Selley
Cotton Patchwork
Senior: Marilyn McCullough, Julie Hein
Pieced, 10 different fabrics or less
Senior: Sue Brown, Ann Hinton
Senior Plus: Arlen Brown
Pieced, 11-24 different fabrics
Adult: Keri Wheeler
Senior: Betty Bittfield, Dixie Kuehn
Senior Plus: Karen Tegler
Pieced, combination of several different techniques (such as touching, beading, appliqué, piecing, cutwork, etc.)
Senior: Sue Brown (2 quilts), Diane Anstine, Vicki Neiman, Dixie Kuehn
Senior Plus: Karen Tegler
Small Quilted Throws (minimum is 160 inches and maximum is 225 inches)Pieced, 10 different fabrics or less
Adult: Keri Wheeler
Pieced, 11-24 different fabrics
Adult: Keri Wheeler
Senior: Marsha Sukup, Carla Hedstrom
Pieced, 25 or more different fabrics
Senior: Sue Brown
Combination of several different techniques (such as touching, beading, appliqué, piecing, cutwork, etc.)
Senior: Sue Brown
Quilt, Large Throw (minimum is 226 inches and maximum is 300 inches)
Pieced, 11-24 different fabrics
Senior: Kathy Riese, Deb Thompson, Diane Anstine
Pieced, 25 or more different fabrics
Senior: Deb Thompson, Sharon Selley
Combination of several different techniques (such as touching, beading, appliqué, piecing, cutwork, etc.)
Senior: Kathy Riese
T-Shirt
Senior: Sharon Selley
Quilt of Valor
Senior: Joy Exstrum
Group Quilt: Hastings Quilters Guild
Patriotic Quilt
Senior: Julie Hein, Sharon Selley
Art Quilts (not intended for bed)
Senior Plus: Kathy Haverly, Deb Bonham
Table coverings and Centerpieces
Table Runner, pieced
Senior: Deb Thompson
Senior Plus: Arlen Brown
Table Topper, pieced
Senior: Sue Brown, Julie Hein
Senior Plus: Arlen Brown
Combination of several different techniques (such as touching, beading, appliqué, piecing, cutwork, etc.)
Senior: Dianne Conyers
Other
Senior: Dixie Kuehn
Quilted Household Item
Senior: Ann Hinton
Towels and coverings
Refrigerator hand towel
Teen: Summer Yost
Dischcloths and Pot Holders
Crochet
Teen: Sarah Callan
Senior: Sally Thurman
Potholder
Other
Senior: Robin Stroot
Pictures
Counted Cross Stitch
Senior: Holly Potts, Ann Hinton
Counted Cross Stitch, Lugana
Senior: Holly Potts
Counted Cross Stitch, Perforated Paper
Senior: Sue Brown
Embroidery
Senior: Sue Brown
Other
Senior: Cathy Winegarden
Wallhangings
Needlepoint
Senior: Randonda Rakestraw
Christmas/Holiday Items
Stocking
Teen: Agnes Strand
Adult: Gina Strand
Wallhanging, Christmas
Senior: Sue Brown
Wallhanging, Other
Senior: Vicki Neiman
Other
Senior: Sue Brown
Needlework, Clothing
Scarf, knitted
Senior: Robin Stroot
Hat, crochet
Adult: Gina Strand
Hat, knitted
Senior: Robin Stroot
Clothing garment, knitted
Senior: Kathy Witt
Other, crochet
Adult: Gina Strand
Other, knitted
Senior: Kathy Witt
Wool
Table Centerpiece
Senior Plus: Karen Tegler
Other
Senior Plus: Karen Tegler
Miscellaneous
Knitted
Senior: Robin Stroot
Other
Senior: Robin Stroot
Baby Needlework
Other, knitted
Senior: Robin Stroot
Clothing Construction
Women’s
Senior: Vicki Neiman
Decorated Clothing
Jacket
Senior: Vicki Neiman
Garden
Best of Show: Jim Sibert, large head of cabbage
Honorable Mention: Dale Lynch, celery
Honorable Mention: Alma Bramble, lavender
Vegetables
Asparagus Spears
Senior: Kathy Witt
Green Beans (4)
Youth: Nolan Bulas
Teen: Kerry Lang
Senior: Kathy Witt
Head Green Cabbage, over 4 pounds
Senior: Diane Sibert
Head Red Cabbage, over 4 pounds
Adult: Lisa Bulas
Bunch Celery
Adult: Dale Lynch
Swiss Chard, 3 leaves in glass container with water
Youth: Avery Bramble
Onion, Yellow
Adult: Brad Lang
Peppers, Jalapeno (4)
Adult: Jim Aulrich
Senior: Randy Witt
Potatoes, white (4)
Youth: Nolan Bulas
Straight Neck Squash
Youth: Grady Bramble
Summer Squash, other
Youth: Natalie Atz
Zucchini Squash, green, 1-3 pounds
Senior: Dianne Conyers
Zucchini Squash, green, 3-5 pounds
Senior: Randy Witt
Turnips (4)
Senior: Kathy Witt
Most Peculiar Vegetable
Youth: Natalie Atz
Senior: Randy Witt
Largest Vegetables
Stem/Fruit Vegetables (e.g., rhubarb, cucumber, eggplant)
Teen: Kerry Lang
Adult: Megan Schukei
Leaf Vegetables (e.g., cabbage, celery, lettuce)
Senior: Jim Sibert
Root/Tuber Vegetables (e.g., potato, beet, carrot)
Youth: Sophie Bulas
Senior: Randy Witt, Kathy Witt
Seed or Pod Vegetables (beans, lentils, peas)
Youth: Sophie Bulas
Senior: Kathy Witt
Vine Crop (e.g., melons, cucumbers, pumpkins, squash)
Senior: Kathy Witt
Herbs, 3 or more stems
Dill
Youth: Grady Bramble
Adult: Tim Strand
Senior Plus: Lonnie Lipsack
Lavender
Youth: Alma Bramble
Oregano
Senior Plus: Frank Rosas
Parsley
Senior Plus: Frank Rosas
Spearmint
Senior: Lori Niederklein, Laurie Jackson
Fruits
Raspberries, Red (4)
Senior: Debbie Holmberg
Rhubarb, 4 stalks
Teen: Kerry Lang
Basket of Vegetables
Teen: Kerry Lang
Adult: Randy Petr
Flowers
Best of Show: Kerry Lang, Day Lily
Honorable Mention: Joan Nienhueser, planter 3 or more different varieties
Cut Flower Exhibits
Achillea, Yarrow
Adult: Ginger Turner
Cosmos
Adult: Lori Niederklein
Dahlia
Senior Plus: Frank Rosas
Gladiolus, bi-color, 1 stem
Senior: Ellen Jank
Day Lily
Teen: Kerry Lang
Adult: Gina Strand
Petunia, bi-color
Teen: May Karr
Rose, Tea, Red, 1 stem
Senior: Jan Heady
Rose, Miniature, 1 stem
Teen: Mady Karr
Other Flowers, not listed
Senior Plus: Frank Rosas (Marguerite Daisy)
Plants
Planter, 3 or more different plant varieties
Youth: Ethen Benes
Teen: Mady Karr
Adult: Joan Nienhueser
Other
Senior: Christine Cook
Hens and Chicks
Senior Plus: Kathy Haverly
Fairy Garden
Youth: Jackson MacDonald
Senior: Laurie Jackson
Crafts/Ceramics
Crafts
Best of Show: Kaye Becker, welcome chair
Honorable Mention: Deb Labenz, hummingbird barn quilt
Art Crafts
Other (not clothing)
Youth: Sophie Bulas, rainbow crayon drawing
Painted Rock
Youth: Judah Bumgardner
Decorative Accessories, Handmade
Youth: Aleigh Hargis, green cactus family
Holiday Decoration, Halloween
Adult: Jenni Shepard
Miscellaneous Crafts
Beaded Work, other than jewelry
Youth: Darius Uden
Teen: Abigail Uden
Paper (article crafted from paper)
Senior: Sandi Stevens
Novelties
Adult: Dale Lunch
Wood Articles (painted or stained)
Senior Plus: Kaye Becker
Gourds (hand painted)
Senior Plus: Holly Potts
T-Shirts, Tie-Dyed
Youth: Katelyn Werner
Other
Senior: Sue Brown
Ceramics
Dry Brush, (people) Figurines
Adult: Sandra Pusczewicz
Dry Brush, other
Adult: Sandra Pusczewicz
Holidays, Thanksgiving, any technique
Adult: Sandra Pusczewicz
Wall Hangings and Plaques
Door Hanging Decoration
Senior: Carol Harrenstein
Wreath, any kind
Adult: Jill Rutt
Wall Hanging, framed
Adult: Michaela Novak
Other
Adult: Lisa Novak
Wall Decoration or Hanging Made By Two People
Adults: Gina & Tim Strand
Lawn or Building Decoration
Lawn
Senior Plus: Kaye Becker
House Decoration
Adult: Tracy Brooks
Building Decorations
Barn Quilts
Senior: Deb Labenz (2)
Models or Toys Made By Hand
Lego Robot
Youth: Nolan Bulas
Plastic Canvas
Other
Senior: Denise Heinrich
Jewelry
Silver (with stones, gems and/or beads)
Teen: Abigail Uden
Earrings
Silver
Senior: Debbie Holmberg
Silver (with stones, gems and/or beads)
Senior: Debbie Holmberg
Necklaces
Silver (with stones, gems and/or beads)
Adult: Amanda Collins
Jewelry Sets with Necklace, Earrings, and/or Bracelet
Gold Colored with stones, gems and/or beads
Senior: Debbie Holmberg
Multi-Colored with stones, gems and/or beads
Senior: Debbie Holmberg
Pendants
Silver
Senior: Debbie Holmberg
Made with stones, gems, and/or beads
Adult: Amanda Collins
Senior: Debbie Holmberg
Other Jewelry
Youth: Josiah Uden
Seed Beading
Bracelet
Adult: Amanda Collins
Necklace
Senior: Debbie Holmberg
Photography
Best of Show: Gayle Van Patten
Honorable Mention: Mary Souchek
35mm Print
Nature, plants/flowers, mounted
Senior: Francis Gruba
Digital, mattedScenics, mounted (trees, landscapes, seasonal)
Adult: Kendra Bargen
Senior: Ellen Jank
Nature, matted (plants, flowers)
Adult: Jamie Klein
Senior: Ellen Jank
Animals, matted (animals, insects)
Senior: Gayle VanPatten
Stop Action, matted
Senior: Gayle Van Patten
Still Life, matted
Senior: Carla Hedstrom
Digital Framed
Scenics, matted (trees, landscapes, water, seasonal)
Senior: Carla Hedstrom
Scenics, mounted (trees, landscapes, water, seasonal)
Adult: Kendra Bargen
Nature, mounted (plants, flowers
Adult: Jamie Klein
Stop Action, matted
Senior: Gayle Van Patten
Fine Art
Best of Show: Pat Randolph, Pieta sculpture
Honorable Mention: Serese Janssen
Oil
Original Still Life
Adult: Cynthia Uden
Original Portrait
Adult: Krisha Uden
Acrylics
Original Still Life
Adult: Jamie Klein
Original Scenic
Adult: Rose Winegarden
Original Portrait
Adult: Rose Winegarden
Original, Other
Adult: Katelyn Werner
Watercolor
Original Scenic
Adult: Brandon Reed
Pastel, Charcoal, Ink, Pencil
Original Pastel
Senior: Clyd Hatra
Original Pencil
Adult: Chaney Hobson
Senior: Clyd Hatra
Original Color Pencil
Adult: Samantha Clarke
Mixed Media
Adult: Chaney Hobson
Sculpture, Other Media
Senior Plus: Pat Randolph
Pottery, Hand Built, Kiln Fired
Senior Plus: Pat Randolph
Pottery
Other
Senior Plus: Pat Randolph
Other Work/Media
Adult: Jamie Klein
Senior: Deb Labenz
Matted, Ages 5-12
Paper Collage
Elliott Iwan
Crayon
Elliott Iwan
Colored Pencil
Patrick Stroot
Watercolors
Ariana Zentner
Acrylics
Mady Karr
Mixed Media
Mady Karr
Other
Elliott Iwan
Not Matted, Ages 5-12
Pencil
Jack Finley
Colored Pencil
Jack Finley
Watercolors
Judah Bumgardner
Acrylics
Isaac Bumgardner
Mixed Media
Alina Olson
Framed, Ages 5-12
Crayon
Mady Karr
Charcoal
Mady Karr
Pencil
Mady Karr
Matted, Ages 13-18
Acrylics
Elijah Bumgardner
Water Color
Rebekah Evans
Charcoal
Isabelle Stroot
Pencil
Serese Janssen
Colored Pencil
Serese Janssen
Not Matted, Ages 13-18
Acrylics
Rebekah Evans
Ink
Isabelle Stroot
Colored Pencil
Gregory Stroot
Other Media
Gregory Stroot
Framed, Ages 13-18
Oils
Selah Young
Water Color
Natalie Warner
Pencil
Serese Janssen
Other Media
Rebekah Evans
Mixed Media
Sophie Meyer
Pottery, Other
Natalie Warner
Woodworking
Best of Show: Dale Lynch
Honorable Mention: Bob Davis
Wood Turning Item
Large Piece, clear finish
Adult: Dale Lynch
Refinished Article, clear finish
Senior Plus: Jim Karloff
Hand Carved Figurine, clear finish
Adult: Bob Davis
Senior Plus: Jim Karloff
Hand Carved Figurine, painted finish
Adult: Bob Davis
