The following are purple ribbon winners in open class at the 2021 Adams County Fair. The age categories (except for Art category) are youth 5-11; teen 12-18; adult 19-60; senior 60-74; senior plus 75 and up.

Baking

Best of Show: Debbie Holmberg, raspberry-pecan quick bread

Honorable Mention: Maggie McCready, wheat-potato rolls

Leola Lay Memorial Award Youth/Teen: Margaret Stroot, hot chocolate & marshmallow cookies

Leola Lay Memorial Award Adult/Senior/Senior Plus: Debbie Holmberg, raspberry-pecan quick bread

Bread

Whole Wheat

Adult: Kendra Bargen

Other

Youth: Sidney O’Dey

Senior: Valarie Hesman

Senior Plus: Phyllis O’Dey

Quick breads

Banana

Adult: Lisa Novak

Coffee Cake (unfrosted)

Youth: Bailey Hickok

Rhubarb

Senior Plus: Phyllis O’Dey

Muffins (4)

Adult: Lisa Novak

Senior: Janice Baird

Other

Senior: Debbie Holmberg

Bread Machine

Yeast Rolls

Adult: Jamie Hickok

Other

Adult: Brad Lang

Rolls (4, unfrosted)

Other

Senior: Maggie McCready

Candy

Fudge

Adult: Lisa Novak

Other

Senior: Jody Buescher

Cakes

Angel Food

Adult: Lisa Novak

Senior: Wendell Verhage

Chiffon

Adult: Kendra Bargen

Other

Adult: Katelyn Werner

Cookies (4 each)

Sugar

Adult: Jamie Klein

Chocolate

Adult: Brad Lang

Senior: Jan Heady

Ginger

Adult: Brad Lang, Lisa Novak

Chocolate Chip

Youth: Margaret Stroot

Teen: Kerry Lang

Adult: Cris Wright

Senior: Janice Baird

Oatmeal

Youth: Bethany Splitt

Adult: Brad Lang

Peanut Butter

Adult: Brad Lang, Abby Queen

Senior Plus: Marilyn Stromer

Butterscotch

Adult: Lisa Novak

Bar Cookies

Adult: Lisa Novak

Senior: Bev Stein

Brownies, unfrosted

Youth: Kerry Lang

Adult: Brad Lang

Senior: Synthia Uden, Jim Harrenstein

Brownies, frosted

Adult: Lisa Novak

Zucchini

Senior: Dianne Conyers

Snickerdoodle

Adult: Lisa Novak

Other

Youth: Jackson MacDonald, Madelyn Hughes

Adult: Lisa Novak

Senior: Carol Harrenstein

No-Bake Cookies

Senior: Carol Harrenstein

Gluten Free Brownies

Adult: Kendra Bargen

Decorated Items

Best of Show: Ashley Petr, broken rock round cake

Honorable Mention: Jamie Klein, patriotic cookies

Decorated Cakes

Round Cake

Adult: Ashley Petr

Decorated Cookies

Gingerbread

Adult: Jamie Klein, patriotic cookies

Mints

Sugar

Senior: Carol Harrenstein

Senior Plus: Joyce Harrenstein

Pies

Best of Show: Amanda Collins, Meyer lemon tart

Honorable Mention: Heidi Evans, cheesecake

Cream Pies

Chocolate

Adult: Lisa Novak

Lemon Meringue

Senior: Debbie Holmberg

Other

Adult: Lisa Novak

Senior: Debbie Holmberg

Fruit Pies

Other

Adult: Kendra Bargen

Senior: Debbie Holmberg

Cheesecakes

Other

Adult: Heidi Evans

Tarts

Citrus (lemon, lime, or key lime)

Adult: Amanda Collins

Food Preservation (Canning)

Best of Show: Brad Lang, dried bananas

Honorable Mention: Dianne Conyers, raspberry jam

Vegetables

Green Beans

Senior: Dianne Conyers

Jelly

Wild Plum

Adult: Brad Lang

Other-Mulberry

Senior: Dianne Conyers

Jams, Preserves, Butters

Peach Jam

Senior: Jan Heady

Raspberry Jam

Senior: Dianne Conyers

Condiments

Tomato Paste

Adult: Cris Wright

Barbecue Sauce

Adult: Cris Wright

Juices

Tomato

Senior: Dianne Conyers

Dried Foods

Bananas

Adult: Brad Lang

Other-Strawberries

Adult: Brad Lang

Homemaking Exhibits

Best of County and Best in County State Fair Entry in Textile Arts: Radonda Rakestraw, needlepoint wall hanging

Honorable Mention, Textile Arts: Vicki Neiman

Best of Show and Best in County Quilt State Fair Entry: Kathy Haverly

Honorable Mention, Best in County Quilt: Kathy Riese

Best of Show, Large Quilts: Joan Nienhueser

Honorable Mention, Large Quilts: Julie Hein

Best of Show, Medium Quilts: Kathy Haverly

Honorable Mention, Medium Quilts: Kathy Riese

Best of Show, Small Quilts: Lisa Bulas

Honorable Mention, Small Quilts: Dianne Conyers

Best of Show, Mini Quilt: Sharon Selley

Rita Jaworski Memorial Purple Quilt Award: Diane Anstine

Quilt/Quilted Items

Classes are subdivided by the following methods:

Tied; Hand quilted by quilt maker (HQ); Hand quilted by other person or commercially quilted (HQC); Machine quilted by quilt maker (MQ); Machine quilted by maker, non-computerized long arm (MQLA); machine quilted by other person, long arm, computerized (MQLACP); machine quilted commercially, non-computerized, long arm (MQCLA); machine quilted commercially, long arm, computerized (MQCLACP); combination of hand/machine quilted or machine/tied, or hand/tied, or combination where two or more methods of quilting is done (COMB).

Quilts in classes are judges by quilting techniques.

Bed Quilts (Suitable for a bed. Minimum 60 inches by 76 inches)

Embroidered

Senior: Dixie Kuehn

Cotton Patchwork

Senior: Kathy Riese

Pieced, 10 different fabrics or less

Senior: Ann Hinton

Pieced, 11-24 different fabrics

Adult: Will Clarke

Senior: Joan Nienhueser, Julie Hein

25 or more different fabrics

Senior: Diane Anstine, Joan Nienhueser

Group Quilt

Senior: Deb Thompson

Mini Quilt Combination

Senior: Sharon Selley

Baby Quilts

Pieced

Adult: Lisa Bulas

Senior: Sharon Selley

Senior Plus: Arlen Brown

Combination of several different techniques (such as touching, beading, appliqué, piecing, cutwork, etc.)

Senior: Sharon Selley

Panel Quilt

Pieced (border added only)

Senior: Dixie Kuehn

Pieced (border and pieced blocks added)

Senior: Dixie Kuehn, Marsha Sukup

Senior Plus: Deb Bonham, Linda Kissler

Other

Senior Plus: Deb Bonham

Small Quilted Wall Hangings (not intended for bed covering)

Cotton Patchwork

Senior: Dianne Conyers

Pieced, 10 different fabrics or less

Senior: Deb Thompson

Adult: Lisa Bulas

Pieced, 25 or more different fabrics

Senior: Julie Bohlke

Combination of several different techniques (such as touching, beading, appliqué, piecing, cutwork, etc.)

Senior: Kathy Riese, Vi Clements

Large Quilted Wall Hangings (not intended for bed covering)

Appliqué

Senior: Vi Clements, Sharon Selley

Cotton Patchwork

Senior: Marilyn McCullough, Julie Hein

Pieced, 10 different fabrics or less

Senior: Sue Brown, Ann Hinton

Senior Plus: Arlen Brown

Pieced, 11-24 different fabrics

Adult: Keri Wheeler

Senior: Betty Bittfield, Dixie Kuehn

Senior Plus: Karen Tegler

Pieced, combination of several different techniques (such as touching, beading, appliqué, piecing, cutwork, etc.)

Senior: Sue Brown (2 quilts), Diane Anstine, Vicki Neiman, Dixie Kuehn

Senior Plus: Karen Tegler

Small Quilted Throws (minimum is 160 inches and maximum is 225 inches)Pieced, 10 different fabrics or less

Adult: Keri Wheeler

Pieced, 11-24 different fabrics

Adult: Keri Wheeler

Senior: Marsha Sukup, Carla Hedstrom

Pieced, 25 or more different fabrics

Senior: Sue Brown

Combination of several different techniques (such as touching, beading, appliqué, piecing, cutwork, etc.)

Senior: Sue Brown

Quilt, Large Throw (minimum is 226 inches and maximum is 300 inches)

Pieced, 11-24 different fabrics

Senior: Kathy Riese, Deb Thompson, Diane Anstine

Pieced, 25 or more different fabrics

Senior: Deb Thompson, Sharon Selley

Combination of several different techniques (such as touching, beading, appliqué, piecing, cutwork, etc.)

Senior: Kathy Riese

T-Shirt

Senior: Sharon Selley

Quilt of Valor

Senior: Joy Exstrum

Group Quilt: Hastings Quilters Guild

Patriotic Quilt

Senior: Julie Hein, Sharon Selley

Art Quilts (not intended for bed)

Senior Plus: Kathy Haverly, Deb Bonham

Table coverings and Centerpieces

Table Runner, pieced

Senior: Deb Thompson

Senior Plus: Arlen Brown

Table Topper, pieced

Senior: Sue Brown, Julie Hein

Senior Plus: Arlen Brown

Combination of several different techniques (such as touching, beading, appliqué, piecing, cutwork, etc.)

Senior: Dianne Conyers

Other

Senior: Dixie Kuehn

Quilted Household Item

Senior: Ann Hinton

Towels and coverings

Refrigerator hand towel

Teen: Summer Yost

Dischcloths and Pot Holders

Crochet

Teen: Sarah Callan

Senior: Sally Thurman

Potholder

Other

Senior: Robin Stroot

Pictures

Counted Cross Stitch

Senior: Holly Potts, Ann Hinton

Counted Cross Stitch, Lugana

Senior: Holly Potts

Counted Cross Stitch, Perforated Paper

Senior: Sue Brown

Embroidery

Senior: Sue Brown

Other

Senior: Cathy Winegarden

Wallhangings

Needlepoint

Senior: Randonda Rakestraw

Christmas/Holiday Items

Stocking

Teen: Agnes Strand

Adult: Gina Strand

Wallhanging, Christmas

Senior: Sue Brown

Wallhanging, Other

Senior: Vicki Neiman

Other

Senior: Sue Brown

Needlework, Clothing

Scarf, knitted

Senior: Robin Stroot

Hat, crochet

Adult: Gina Strand

Hat, knitted

Senior: Robin Stroot

Clothing garment, knitted

Senior: Kathy Witt

Other, crochet

Adult: Gina Strand

Other, knitted

Senior: Kathy Witt

Wool

Table Centerpiece

Senior Plus: Karen Tegler

Other

Senior Plus: Karen Tegler

Miscellaneous

Knitted

Senior: Robin Stroot

Other

Senior: Robin Stroot

Baby Needlework

Other, knitted

Senior: Robin Stroot

Clothing Construction

Women’s

Senior: Vicki Neiman

Decorated Clothing

Jacket

Senior: Vicki Neiman

Garden

Best of Show: Jim Sibert, large head of cabbage

Honorable Mention: Dale Lynch, celery

Honorable Mention: Alma Bramble, lavender

Vegetables

Asparagus Spears

Senior: Kathy Witt

Green Beans (4)

Youth: Nolan Bulas

Teen: Kerry Lang

Senior: Kathy Witt

Head Green Cabbage, over 4 pounds

Senior: Diane Sibert

Head Red Cabbage, over 4 pounds

Adult: Lisa Bulas

Bunch Celery

Adult: Dale Lynch

Swiss Chard, 3 leaves in glass container with water

Youth: Avery Bramble

Onion, Yellow

Adult: Brad Lang

Peppers, Jalapeno (4)

Adult: Jim Aulrich

Senior: Randy Witt

Potatoes, white (4)

Youth: Nolan Bulas

Straight Neck Squash

Youth: Grady Bramble

Summer Squash, other

Youth: Natalie Atz

Zucchini Squash, green, 1-3 pounds

Senior: Dianne Conyers

Zucchini Squash, green, 3-5 pounds

Senior: Randy Witt

Turnips (4)

Senior: Kathy Witt

Most Peculiar Vegetable

Youth: Natalie Atz

Senior: Randy Witt

Largest Vegetables

Stem/Fruit Vegetables (e.g., rhubarb, cucumber, eggplant)

Teen: Kerry Lang

Adult: Megan Schukei

Leaf Vegetables (e.g., cabbage, celery, lettuce)

Senior: Jim Sibert

Root/Tuber Vegetables (e.g., potato, beet, carrot)

Youth: Sophie Bulas

Senior: Randy Witt, Kathy Witt

Seed or Pod Vegetables (beans, lentils, peas)

Youth: Sophie Bulas

Senior: Kathy Witt

Vine Crop (e.g., melons, cucumbers, pumpkins, squash)

Senior: Kathy Witt

Herbs, 3 or more stems

Dill

Youth: Grady Bramble

Adult: Tim Strand

Senior Plus: Lonnie Lipsack

Lavender

Youth: Alma Bramble

Oregano

Senior Plus: Frank Rosas

Parsley

Senior Plus: Frank Rosas

Spearmint

Senior: Lori Niederklein, Laurie Jackson

Fruits

Raspberries, Red (4)

Senior: Debbie Holmberg

Rhubarb, 4 stalks

Teen: Kerry Lang

Basket of Vegetables

Teen: Kerry Lang

Adult: Randy Petr

Flowers

Best of Show: Kerry Lang, Day Lily

Honorable Mention: Joan Nienhueser, planter 3 or more different varieties

Cut Flower Exhibits

Achillea, Yarrow

Adult: Ginger Turner

Cosmos

Adult: Lori Niederklein

Dahlia

Senior Plus: Frank Rosas

Gladiolus, bi-color, 1 stem

Senior: Ellen Jank

Day Lily

Teen: Kerry Lang

Adult: Gina Strand

Petunia, bi-color

Teen: May Karr

Rose, Tea, Red, 1 stem

Senior: Jan Heady

Rose, Miniature, 1 stem

Teen: Mady Karr

Other Flowers, not listed

Senior Plus: Frank Rosas (Marguerite Daisy)

Plants

Planter, 3 or more different plant varieties

Youth: Ethen Benes

Teen: Mady Karr

Adult: Joan Nienhueser

Other

Senior: Christine Cook

Hens and Chicks

Senior Plus: Kathy Haverly

Fairy Garden

Youth: Jackson MacDonald

Senior: Laurie Jackson

Crafts/Ceramics

Crafts

Best of Show: Kaye Becker, welcome chair

Honorable Mention: Deb Labenz, hummingbird barn quilt

Art Crafts

Other (not clothing)

Youth: Sophie Bulas, rainbow crayon drawing

Painted Rock

Youth: Judah Bumgardner

Decorative Accessories, Handmade

Youth: Aleigh Hargis, green cactus family

Holiday Decoration, Halloween

Adult: Jenni Shepard

Miscellaneous Crafts

Beaded Work, other than jewelry

Youth: Darius Uden

Teen: Abigail Uden

Paper (article crafted from paper)

Senior: Sandi Stevens

Novelties

Adult: Dale Lunch

Wood Articles (painted or stained)

Senior Plus: Kaye Becker

Gourds (hand painted)

Senior Plus: Holly Potts

T-Shirts, Tie-Dyed

Youth: Katelyn Werner

Other

Senior: Sue Brown

Ceramics

Dry Brush, (people) Figurines

Adult: Sandra Pusczewicz

Dry Brush, other

Adult: Sandra Pusczewicz

Holidays, Thanksgiving, any technique

Adult: Sandra Pusczewicz

Wall Hangings and Plaques

Door Hanging Decoration

Senior: Carol Harrenstein

Wreath, any kind

Adult: Jill Rutt

Wall Hanging, framed

Adult: Michaela Novak

Other

Adult: Lisa Novak

Wall Decoration or Hanging Made By Two People

Adults: Gina & Tim Strand

Lawn or Building Decoration

Lawn

Senior Plus: Kaye Becker

House Decoration

Adult: Tracy Brooks

Building Decorations

Barn Quilts

Senior: Deb Labenz (2)

Models or Toys Made By Hand

Lego Robot

Youth: Nolan Bulas

Plastic Canvas

Other

Senior: Denise Heinrich

Jewelry

Silver (with stones, gems and/or beads)

Teen: Abigail Uden

Earrings

Silver

Senior: Debbie Holmberg

Silver (with stones, gems and/or beads)

Senior: Debbie Holmberg

Necklaces

Silver (with stones, gems and/or beads)

Adult: Amanda Collins

Jewelry Sets with Necklace, Earrings, and/or Bracelet

Gold Colored with stones, gems and/or beads

Senior: Debbie Holmberg

Multi-Colored with stones, gems and/or beads

Senior: Debbie Holmberg

Pendants

Silver

Senior: Debbie Holmberg

Made with stones, gems, and/or beads

Adult: Amanda Collins

Senior: Debbie Holmberg

Other Jewelry

Youth: Josiah Uden

Seed Beading

Bracelet

Adult: Amanda Collins

Necklace

Senior: Debbie Holmberg

Photography

Best of Show: Gayle Van Patten

Honorable Mention: Mary Souchek

35mm Print

Nature, plants/flowers, mounted

Senior: Francis Gruba

Digital, mattedScenics, mounted (trees, landscapes, seasonal)

Adult: Kendra Bargen

Senior: Ellen Jank

Nature, matted (plants, flowers)

Adult: Jamie Klein

Senior: Ellen Jank

Animals, matted (animals, insects)

Senior: Gayle VanPatten

Stop Action, matted

Senior: Gayle Van Patten

Still Life, matted

Senior: Carla Hedstrom

Digital Framed

Scenics, matted (trees, landscapes, water, seasonal)

Senior: Carla Hedstrom

Scenics, mounted (trees, landscapes, water, seasonal)

Adult: Kendra Bargen

Nature, mounted (plants, flowers

Adult: Jamie Klein

Stop Action, matted

Senior: Gayle Van Patten

Fine Art

Best of Show: Pat Randolph, Pieta sculpture

Honorable Mention: Serese Janssen

Oil

Original Still Life

Adult: Cynthia Uden

Original Portrait

Adult: Krisha Uden

Acrylics

Original Still Life

Adult: Jamie Klein

Original Scenic

Adult: Rose Winegarden

Original Portrait

Adult: Rose Winegarden

Original, Other

Adult: Katelyn Werner

Watercolor

Original Scenic

Adult: Brandon Reed

Pastel, Charcoal, Ink, Pencil

Original Pastel

Senior: Clyd Hatra

Original Pencil

Adult: Chaney Hobson

Senior: Clyd Hatra

Original Color Pencil

Adult: Samantha Clarke

Mixed Media

Adult: Chaney Hobson

Sculpture, Other Media

Senior Plus: Pat Randolph

Pottery, Hand Built, Kiln Fired

Senior Plus: Pat Randolph

Pottery

Other

Senior Plus: Pat Randolph

Other Work/Media

Adult: Jamie Klein

Senior: Deb Labenz

Matted, Ages 5-12

Paper Collage

Elliott Iwan

Crayon

Elliott Iwan

Colored Pencil

Patrick Stroot

Watercolors

Ariana Zentner

Acrylics

Mady Karr

Mixed Media

Mady Karr

Other

Elliott Iwan

Not Matted, Ages 5-12

Pencil

Jack Finley

Colored Pencil

Jack Finley

Watercolors

Judah Bumgardner

Acrylics

Isaac Bumgardner

Mixed Media

Alina Olson

Framed, Ages 5-12

Crayon

Mady Karr

Charcoal

Mady Karr

Pencil

Mady Karr

Matted, Ages 13-18

Acrylics

Elijah Bumgardner

Water Color

Rebekah Evans

Charcoal

Isabelle Stroot

Pencil

Serese Janssen

Colored Pencil

Serese Janssen

Not Matted, Ages 13-18

Acrylics

Rebekah Evans

Ink

Isabelle Stroot

Colored Pencil

Gregory Stroot

Other Media

Gregory Stroot

Framed, Ages 13-18

Oils

Selah Young

Water Color

Natalie Warner

Pencil

Serese Janssen

Other Media

Rebekah Evans

Mixed Media

Sophie Meyer

Pottery, Other

Natalie Warner

Woodworking

Best of Show: Dale Lynch

Honorable Mention: Bob Davis

Wood Turning Item

Large Piece, clear finish

Adult: Dale Lynch

Refinished Article, clear finish

Senior Plus: Jim Karloff

Hand Carved Figurine, clear finish

Adult: Bob Davis

Senior Plus: Jim Karloff

Hand Carved Figurine, painted finish

Adult: Bob Davis

