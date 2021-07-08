For Adams County crafters, sewers, bakers, home canners, photographers, woodworkers and all other manner of creative people, a year’s layoff from exhibiting in the Open Class division of Adams County Fairfest in 2020 might have provided a chance to accumulate projects so they can enter even more exhibits in 2021.
On the other hand, the one-year break related to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, may not have that effect on entry numbers at all — especially if exhibitors in past fairs got out of the habit of thinking about setting aside their items to enter.
The answer won’t be known until Monday evening when the last of the exhibits have been delivered, said Robin Stroot, longtime Open Class general chairwoman. The entry window runs noon to 8 p.m. Monday, with judging to follow right away on Tuesday.
“It’s one of those things we just don’t know until 8 o’clock on entry day, how many entries we have,” Stroot said.
Open Class entries are accepted in Baking; Food Preservation; Homemaking Exhibits; Garden Exhibits; Flowers, Fresh or Potted; Crafts/Ceramic Exhibits; Photography; Fine Art; Woodworking; and Heritage Skills. Each department is overseen by a superintendent with help from volunteers.
Stroot said July 7 that as of that date, she was close to having enough help to make the week run smoothly. She had just engaged the final judge needed to evaluate the entries, which can be viewed by the public in the west end of the Activities Building from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 1-7 p.m. Sunday.
“So far, things are coming together really well,” she said. “I think everyone’s really excited about being back at the fair.”
Her understanding is that all public health protocols related to COVID-19 have been lifted for the fair, so she hopes concerns about that won’t deter either exhibitors or fairgoers from coming out and being part of the event.
For Open Class, being set up in the west end of the Activities Building will be a change from past years. For this year, fair officials have moved Open Class from the east end of the building to the west end, flip-flopping spaces with the Fairfest Marketplace for commercial exhibits.
Stroot said exhibitors arriving at the new Open Class area should watch for the signage directing them where to go with their entries.
Otherwise, she said, plenty of volunteer workers will be on hand to help.
“If you’re not sure where to go, just ask,” Stroot said with a laugh.
The pie contest is planned for the afternoon of July 17 and has its own superintendent even though it is part of the Baking division. Contestants will bring their pies to the fairgrounds from 1-1:30 p.m. that day, and the judging will start at 2. The pies will be released to go home immediately afterward.
Other Open Class exhibits will be released from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 5-7 p.m. July 19.
