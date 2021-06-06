NEAR BLADEN — The National Willa Cather Center in Red Cloud hosted its 66th annual Willa Cather Spring Conference Thursday through Saturday with virtual and onsite opportunities for involvement. One onsite opportunity for attendees was a tour of the Pavelka homestead, a pivotal location in Cather’s 1918 novel “My Ántonia.”
The Pavelka farmstead south of Bladen was chosen as one of 12 Hidden Treasures in Nebraska identified by Heritage Nebraska in 2010 and is on the National Register of Historic Places.
In addition to being an unassuming farm wife with 10 children, Anna Pavelka was the inspiration for Ántonia Shimerda, Willa Cather’s most famous character and the namesake of “My Ántonia.”
Pavelka had a difficult life, working as a hired girl and helping to support her family after they immigrated from Bohemia and struggled to succeed at homesteading in Nebraska.
The Pavelka farmstead and the fruit cave described in “My Ántonia,” from which the children memorably emerge in a burst of light and life, is located just south of Nebraska Highway 4. The National Willa Cather Center has been working on the site, making significant structural restorations that would return the farmhouse to its original condition, for the past 18 months.
The ongoing management of the property by The Willa Cather Foundation, operator of the National Willa Cather Center, allows for its upkeep and maintenance. The farmstead is not only an example of John and Anna Pavelka’s success as a farm family, but also symbolizes the immigrant stories and rich multiculturalism that this area was made from at the dawn of the 20th century.
The farmstead, which has been unoccupied for many years, was in need of extensive renovations. The house had to be jacked up to shore up the foundation and install new footers and support piers. Electrical service and air conditioning were added, and a new composite shake roof was installed. The recently added porch was removed to take the house back to its original design.
Ashley Olson, National Willa Cather Center executive director, said the house had been deteriorating. Its issues included dry rot and wooden surfaces no longer holding paint, and action was needed sooner rather than later, according to the Cather website.
Funding for the work is being gathered through the Cather foundation’s Campaign for the Future, which seeks to raise $6.5 million for capital improvements to historic sites ($3.9 million budget), as well as program investments ($1.1 million) and an endowment for site preservation and educational program enhancements ($1.5 million).
Anna Taylor of Bellevue, great-great-granddaughter of Anna Pavelka, said she was pleased to see the improvements to the site.
“This restoration is a dream come true,” Taylor said. “I remember coming out here when I was growing up. It was so in need of repair. There were holes in the roof, and so many things that needed done. This is such a special house, but it just wasn’t maintained as it should have been over the years. To see something that my ancestors built now being fixed and knowing that it will now be maintained is so precious. Now it can be enjoyed as it was at the time.
“We have so much gratitude to the Cather foundation. They have worked so hard not only to raise funds, but they have also worked hard to make the home authentic and real. The Cather foundation has stayed in touch with my grandmother, Toni Turner, and kept her updated on the progress. It means so much to her and all of us that they are doing this.”
Growing up, Taylor loved hearing the family stories.
“They talked of barn dances in the barn (built in the 20th century which still stands on the property), times when their cousin Leo would jump out to scare Willa when she came to visit.”
One relative, Dr. Barry Turner, wrote a book of many of these stories called “Simply My Ántonia,” which no longer is in print.
Stan Pavelka, whose grandfather was a nephew to Anna Pavelka, raised his family a short distance from the homestead and has watched it deteriorate over time.
“They have done a tremendous job fixing it up,” he said.
Pavelka’s daughter, Sara Macklin, attended the tour and talked of the progress that has been made.
“I remember riding my bike here as a child,” she said. “It was abandoned at the time. We would have picnics and explore the house; it was always open back then.”
Deryl Johnson from Pennsylvania attended the Cather Conference for the first time to do some background work that would add some authenticity to his writing.
“I am writing a play, and one of my characters came to join the Willa Cather Foundation in Red Cloud,” he said.
Johnson was impressed with the area and enjoyed being immersed in places and things that were familiar to him due to the writings of Cather.
“Everyone is so unbelievably friendly,” he said. “The prairies are amazing; you can see so far with nothing but nature in your view. There are places that you can’t even see power lines.”
Attendees of the conference enjoyed the tour and the event.
“Great to see the simplicity of the area and the restorations that have been done with so much love and care,” Johnson said. “This is my first conference, but won’t be my last.
“It is very special to see the reverence that people here have for Cather. She is such a strong role model for women, having worked from 1906- 1911 as managing editor for periodicals at a time when women didn’t normally have those roles.”
Cather spent much of her girlhood in Red Cloud and Webster County. She is remembered as a strong woman, but she also wrote about women of strength as she did in “My Ántonia.”
Cather’s body of work includes 12 novels, six collections of short fiction, two editions of a book of poetry titled “April Twilights,” and numerous works of nonfiction, journalism, speeches and letters.
